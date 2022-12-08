Uphold oath of secrecy – Peace Council members urged

Most Reverend Bishop Colonel John Kwamina Otoo (rtd), Member of the Governing Board of the National Peace Council, has entreated members of the reconstituted Western Regional Peace Council to uphold the oath of secrecy and remain neutral in the execution of their duties.

He said the three oaths, official, allegiance and secrecy mandated them to do things differently by not openly commenting and giving out information to public without first referring the matter to the chairman of the National Peace Council.

Most Rev. Otoo, who made the call at the inauguration of the 13- member reconstituted Western Region Peace Council at Sekondi on Thursday, said they should not speak about issues that they had not discussed as a council.

The members, made up of six new and seven old ones are Reverend Father Gordon Buadi Miezah, representing the Catholic Bishop conference, Bishop Emmanuel Botwey, Ghana Pentecostal and charismatic Council, Alhaji Elias Y.K Yampson, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Osofo Kojo Mensah Heheatror Africana Mission, Mr Michael Asare-Bediako representing Identifiable groups and Rev. Joseph W.F Nelson National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches.

Mrs Rebecca Efiba Dadzie and Mrs Maribel Akuokor Okine represent the Western Regional Coordinating council.

The Rest of the council members are, Reverend Canon Gabriel Sampson, Christian Council, Chief Abdullah Jibrilu representative of Tijananiya Muslim group, Sheikh Suleman Ahmed Mozu Alsunna Muslim Group, Mrs Abundant Hayford Aggrey, Coalition of NGOs for Women and Children affairs and Nana Ekua Kodu II representative of the Regional House of Chiefs.

Most Rev Otoo, who sworn-in the members, urged them to take the oath of secrecy seriously and endeavour not to give out information or speak to topics that they had not discussed as a council, adding that all issues concerning conflict resolution should be referred to the national Chairman of the Peace Council.

The Governing Board Member told them that their work was mainly sacrificial, and they should endeavour to give of their best to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.

Most Rev. Otoo was happy that the majority of the members were renominated by their institutions, this he noted demonstrated their level of passion and commitment towards ensuring sustainable peace not only in the region but the country.

The “council stands to benefit from your many years of working experience as members of the Regional Peace Council and this must be commended.”

He reminded them that “conflicts exist in all societies at all times but need not necessarily be negative or destructive because of the consequences”.

The Governing board member indicated that though Ghana had not experienced full blown war such as a civil war or political war, societies and communities had been inundated with violent disputes, with chieftaincy and land disputes accounting for majority of them, which he noted the Western Region has its own share of the unfortunate phenomenon.

He said, “as you are entrusted with the responsibility of working for peace in the region, acknowledge the fact that each of you have different qualities and experience, but you must work cooperatively as a team to become more effective.”

“Promoting positive relationships in society does more to enhance the development of communities, however conflict prevention of peacebuilding has its challenges, and it takes patience and skills to succeed not force or intimidation.”

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, in a speech read for him, lauded the members for their renomination and urged them to work assiduously to ensure total peace in the region to attract investors.

He noted that the mandate of the council could not progress without the needed peace and urged the new members to give their best to enhance the development of the region.