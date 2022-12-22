Uphold quality Leadership – Alex Dadey to GJA

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group Mr Alex Dadey has encouraged the leaders of the Ghana Journalists Association to continue its commitment of ensuring quality leadership as the 4th Estate of Ghana’s multi-party democracy and governance processes.

He said the media are not tools to be wielded when in power but a conduit to the space where informed decisions are made based on facts presented, in essence participating in discourse and contributing to the decision making process”.

He added “We now live in the midst of a revolution in communication technologies which affords us the tools to effectively shape perception and affect the way people feel, think and behave”.

He entreated the GJA to carefully uphold the ethics of the Profession as media landscape sensationalism was increasingly becoming the order of the day as Responsible journalism was an important part of nation building.

Mr. Dadey, called on the leadership of GJA to honour the excellent legacies of those who came before them, by ensuring that the Ghana Journalists Association continued on its mandate to meet the required International standards and best practices as far as “fact based impartial reporting is concerned”.

He also commended the role played by Ghana Journalists Association in the recent merger of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ghana Institute of Languages and NAFTI to form the University of Media, Arts and Communication and said that, such an initiative clearly elevated the status of media profession as a critical arm of the Ghanaian Society.

Since the establishment of KGL Group, the group has consistently considered media as an essential part of the company’s business operations, with huge spending towards the entire ecosystem of the media landscape.

Mr. Dadey stated that, “As a proponent of public-private partnership, I have consistently espoused the collaboration between private partners and Government institutions is vital to Ghana’s developmental goals”.

He reiterated that, he would forever remain committed to cementing the exiting relations between KGL Group and the Ghana Journalists Association with the sole objective of providing support to “fact based journalism”

He paid a special tribute to Mr. Fred Agyemang of blessed Memories who also happened to be his father-in-law.

Mr. Fred Agyemang was one of the pioneers of Journalism practice in Ghana and he was the Press Officer to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the Republic of Ghana. Mr. Fred Agyemang is always remembered for his exemplary sense of commitment and leadership of developing an outstanding integrity and credibility for the practice of Journalism in Ghana.

The GJA Annual Dinner was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President Mr. Alex Dadey and other high profile dignitaries including Ministers of State and foreign diplomats.