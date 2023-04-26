Uphold the values of unity and peace beyond Ramadan – Muslims urged

The Chief Imam of the Okaikoi South District has urged Muslims to uphold the values of peace, justice, love, sharing and respect in their dealings with others beyond the Ramadan.

They should also embrace unity, forgiveness, reconciliation, and compassion.

Imam Ishmael Okotah Badoo said, “to justify the divine blessings in the month of Ramadan and beyond, we must uphold the values of peace, justice, love, unity, forgiveness, reconciliation, compassion, sharing and respect in our dealings with fellow Muslims or non-Muslims alike.”

“We must always put Allah first as Ghanaians and tolerate one another, understand one another and stay in peace and be truthful in all our endeavours.”

In his Eid message to his constituents, Imam Badoo said the month of Ramadan was the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed as the spiritual Constitution of Islam, and a guiding principle of life for Muslims at all times and in all places.

“This assertion is confirmed by Quran Chapter 2 verse 185 which describes the Holy Book as ” guidance for mankind, and a clear proof of guidance, and a criterion (of right and wrong)”

The Imam said the month of Ramadan was a great opportunity for Muslims to reaffirm their compliance with the word of Allah.

He said Allah created man from a single pair and placed them in different clans and nations for them to tolerate one another, to love and help one another which is evidence in the Quran Chapter 49 verse 13-14 which states that “ O mankind, we created you from a single pair of a male and a female and

made you into nations and tribes that ye may know each other, not that ye may hate, fight or kill each other, verily the most honoured of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you. And Allah has full knowledge and is well acquainted with all things.”

Imam Badoo said, “Ghana is a secular state which comprises of different religious faith, and irrespective of our religious believes we must understand one another and allow the various scriptures before us to lead us in all our daily activities.”

He also called on Muslims to abide by the scriptures, reiterating that Ghana has been blessed by the Almighty Allah with peace which no nation in this world was enjoying, hence Ghanaians must show appreciation to Allah by consolidating this costly commodity without which the country would never develop both Spiritually and Materially.