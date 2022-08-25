UPLIFT 2022 Conference to be held in Accra

UPLIFT 2022, an annual spiritual convocation of all people who desire to be change-makers in Africa will be held in Accra from September 1 to September 10, 2022.

UPLIFT is a grassroot movement of young professionals on the continent of Africa, and it is also a coalition of change-makers and an alliance of transformation agents in Africa and the diaspora.

The event powered by the Centre for Outreach, Mentorship, and Empowerment (COME) and other co-sponsors would discuss issues on innovative and creative entrepreneurship, leadership training, health and healing, and empowerment for mission.

Other areas of focus would be marriage and relationship, authentic spirituality, the bible, and revival.

This year’s event is on the theme: “MUCH MORE.”

The conference would also inaugurate a movement and coalition of young African professionals who would embrace excellence, integrity, service, and authentic spirituality.

“UPLIFT promises to be a gathering of Africans who desire to be the change Africa has been waiting for,” Mr Godswill T.K Mensah, the Executive Director of COME said.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Mensah said the conference was a spiritual event for those who want to make a change in the church, community, country, and continent.

He stated that the event was an impactful and life-transforming conference, and it was envisioned to inspire, encourage, and challenge participants to discard retrogressive and stagnating attitudes into embracing a new mindset and become agents of transformational change.

Mr Mensah said by calling on participants to come up higher, UPLIFT 2022 would enable them to rethink their values and beliefs, and thence to embrace God’s ideals in all aspects of their life choices.

It would also provide participants with that privileged moment for deep personal and cooperative introspection.

“It will give each attendee a comprehensive and candid audit of their lives and challenge each person to take a deep and honest stock by asking if their profession and practice are aligned and if, indeed, they are growing in and with the Lord,” he added.

On networking opportunities, he said, the conference would create an empowering and enabling environment to foster friendships, partnerships, and collaborations for eternity.

UPLIFT 2022 would host about 40 speakers and presenters from the continent and over 1,000 attendees and 30 Sessions.