Upper Denkyira East Municipal placed first in 2021 Regional League Table

The Upper Denkyira East Municipal Assembly, has been adjudged the overall best among the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Central Region.

It scored 75.875 on the 2021 District League Table (DTL).

The Assembly was ranked in the seven selected sectors and indicators and placed 20th at the National level.

Remarkably, the assembly has improved its performance of being the 90th and 12th in the National and Regional levels respectively in 2020 as compared to last year’s report.

It has, therefore, for the first time in three years, passed the assessment, indicators of ranking and scoring MMDAs in the country.

Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly placed second in the region and 23rd nationwide with 75.667 scores and Efutu Municipality placed third and 31st in the region and nationwide, respectively, with the score of 74.322.

The inception of the DTL since 2014, has remained a tool for measuring and monitoring the status of development at the sub-national level.

The 2021 DTL reports ranked all MMDAs on the wellbeing of their citizens based on seven sectors and 22 indicators with a focus on survival and development of children.

The selected indicators incorporated both the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union Agenda 2063 indicators to generate appropriate district level data and analysis for achieving the international commitments.

The scoring sectors are Water, Sanitation, Health, Energy, Nutrition and Governance.

Assin Fosu Municipality with 73.167 score placed fourth and 37th nationwide, whereas Awutu Senya East Municipality with 72.633 scores placed fifth in the region and 42nd nationwide.

Under the education sector performance, Awutu Senya East Municipality was first and second in the region and nationwide with 86.530 scores whilst Gomoa Central District placed last and 249th nationwide with 81.147 scores.

In the water sector, Cape Coast Metropolitan and Efutu Municipality placed first in both national and regional levels with 100,000 score lines and Awutu Senya East Municipality with 45,000 scores placing last and 248th in the region and nationwide respectively.

Under the health sector, Agona West placed first in the region and 13th nationwide with 96.219 score line whereas Gomoa East District was last and 241st nationwide with 35.579 scores.

The Ekumfi district placed first and fifth nationwide with 98.097 scores under the nutrition sector whilst Gomoa East came last and 240th nationwide with 62.164 scores.

Under the sanitation sector, Gomoa Central placed first and 37th nationwide with 73.500 scores whereas Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa with 12,000 scores was last and 254th nationwide.

Upper Denkyira West district with 95,000 scores was first and 41st nationwide under the governance sector with Assin South placing last and 252 nationwide with 60,000 scores.

On the energy sector, Efutu Municipality, Ekumfi District, Cape Coast Metropolis and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality all placed first both in regional and national levels with score lines of 100,000.

Other findings showed that Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa district was among the lowest scoring in 10 MMDs in the sanitation sector with 11.000 scores and placing 257th nationwide.

Awutu Senya East Municipality and Gomoa East District made it under the top 10 MMDs in the education sector with scores of 86.53, 72.24 placing second and sixth positions respectively, at the national level.

The Central region placed second under education, 10th under health, fifth under nutrition, fourth under water, and 14th under sanitation sectors.

Additionally, the region placed third under energy, seventh under governance and emerged third with 67.21 scores at the Regional District League Table Scores and Ranking.

The DLT was launched in Accra by the National Development Planning Commission and the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

It was recommended that the Office of Common Fund Administrator reviewed the frameworks for resource allocation to ensure that the criteria for the allocation favoured the most deprived MMDAs.

Also, the Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, should accelerate the devolution process to allow for better coordination and monitoring of district service delivery.

The Office of the Head of Local Government Service should facilitate the supply of adequate skilled personnel to facilitate effective service delivery, especially in health, social welfare, sanitation, and education.