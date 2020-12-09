Two Constituencies in the Upper East Region have elected ladies to represent them in Parliament in the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7.

The two, Madam Lamisi Akanvariba and Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba won the Tempane and Pusiga Constituencies respectively on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Madam Akanvariba, who is the widow of the late Mr David Adakurugu, the first Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tempane Constituency since its separation from the then Garu-Tempane District in 2012.

The MP elect took up the mantle to contest the seat after she was overwhelmingly endorsed by NDC supporters in the primaries with Mr Alfred Azaabi, following the death of her husband who won the NDC’s primaries in 2018 but passed on after a few months.

She polled 20,939 votes out of the 37,400 valid votes cast, representing 55.99 per cent to beat the incumbent MP, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice who secured 16,462 votes representing 44.01 per cent for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Madam Akanvariba is the first female to represent the people of the Constituency in the eighth Parliament of the fourth Republic.

In the Pusiga Constituency, Madam Ayamba, the incumbent MP, retained her seat for the third time in Parliament after she polled 14,929 votes to beat her main contender Mr Abdul-Karim Zanni Dubiure of the NPP who secured 14,866 votes.

The re-elected MP in her victory speech, expressed gratitude to her Constituents for the confidence reposed in her to lead them, and said she would continue to work diligently to ensure that the Constituency received its share of the national development.

Madam Ayamba thanked the leadership of the NDC for the support over the years, and called on the Party to support her development efforts of the Pusiga Constituency.

A total of five women contested Parliamentary seats in the Upper East Region in this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

They include Madam Susana Agoriba Kubirizegah who contested on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Madam Tangoba Abayage of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), both contested the Navrongo Central Constituency seat but lost to Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia of the NDC.

In the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Madam Latifa Abdul-Rahman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) also lost to Mr Isaac Adongo of the NDC.

Confirmed results from the Electoral Commission indicated that except the Binduri Constituency which was captured by the NPP, the NDC secured 14 seats out of the 15 seats in the Region.