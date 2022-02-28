Upper East gets Leather Tanning Factory

A Leather Tanning Factory has been constructed at Yorogo, a community in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region, under Government’s flagship programme; One District, One Factory (1D1F).

The factory, which is yet to be equipped, is located about 500 metres from the new abattoir, which is expected to supply the hides for processing.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a visit to the factory, emphasised that it belonged to the people of the region so they must own it to ensure its sustainability.

“People say government talks about the 1D1F, but Upper East doesn’t have any at all. We are here today, and I want the media to inform members of the public that 1D1F is in Upper East,” he said.

“And we need to invite more investors to the region to invest in some of these facilities for the teeming youth to get jobs.”

Mr Yakubu, who could not immediately state the cost of the factory, indicated that it was undertaken by the Ministry of Trade and Industry under the Rural Enterprises Programme.

He said the full operation of the factory would rake in revenue for the Assembly, while the youth would also be engaged.

Mr Yakubu said 60 graduates had already been interviewed to work in the factory “…but they are waiting for the machines to be set up so they can start work. I am very sure that these 60 graduates will also employ more people.”

Shea butter and guinea fowl processing factories were expected to be built in the Bongo District and Bawku Municipality under the 1D1F initiative, he said.

The Minister called on the media to report on positive stories that would project the region and bring in more investors for development.

He was accompanied by Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Mahamadu Assibi Azonko, the Chief Director at the Regional Coordinating Council, and some officials from the Municipal Assembly.