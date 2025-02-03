Upper East Minister Atanga Demands Unity, Rejects Divisiveness in Development Drive

Newly sworn-in Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Akamugri Atanga has issued a blunt challenge to residents: bring solutions, not sabotage, to the table.

Speaking to party supporters after his vetting and inauguration, Atanga struck a tone of cautious optimism, pledging an open-door policy while drawing a hard line against political mudslinging.

“Criticize constructively, but leave the character assassinations at home,” he declared. “My office is open to anyone with ideas to move this region forward. But if your goal is to distract with gossip or division, don’t waste my time—or yours.”

The minister’s remarks, delivered with the grit of a man who spent 17 years lobbying for the role, underscored his dual priorities: rallying cross-party collaboration and curbing the toxic politics that often stall progress in Ghana’s northern regions. “This isn’t an NPP office or NDC office,” he stressed, referencing Ghana’s two major political parties. “It’s the people’s office. Hunger doesn’t check your party card before it strikes. Poor roads don’t discriminate. We rise or fall together.”

Atanga’s appeal for unity comes amid longstanding tensions in the Upper East, where development gaps—spotty infrastructure, erratic water access, and youth unemployment—often fuel partisan blame games. His solution? A grassroots “idea bank” inviting citizens to pitch projects, from irrigation schemes for drought-hit farms to vocational hubs for disenchanted youth.

To young party members, he offered a personal blueprint for persistence. “I’ve knocked on doors for this role since 2008,” he revealed. “Service isn’t about shortcuts. It’s showing up, day after day, even when no one’s clapping.” The message resonated with 24-year-old activist Abena Anaba, who said, “He’s telling us to stop waiting for handouts and start building.”

Yet skepticism lingers. Critics note past regional ministers made similar pledges, only to fold under political pressure. Atanga’s test, observers say, will be translating rhetoric into roads—literally. “We’ve heard ‘open-door’ before,” said Bolga-based teacher Alhassan Iddrisu. “But if he fixes the Walewale-Nakpanduri road, I’ll believe he’s different.”

For now, Atanga’s playbook is clear: no room for pettiness, all hands on deck. As he put it: “The Upper East isn’t a political trophy. It’s our home. Let’s build it like we mean to stay.”