Upper East Minister Launches Anti-Galamsey Operation in Naaga-Sakombiisi Forest

Upper East Regional Minister Akamugri Donatus Atanga led a targeted operation against illegal mining (galamsey) in the Naaga-Sakombiisi forest on Friday, responding to a formal petition from local residents.

The Kasena-Nankana Municipality community reported environmental degradation and health risks caused by unregulated mining activities, prompting the Regional Coordinating Council’s intervention.

During the raid, Atanga inspected hidden mining sites, uncovering three gold ore processing hubs. He expressed concern over hazardous chemical residues from ore grinding, which residents say pollute the area and threaten public health. “The community fears the health impacts of toxic powder released during processing,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted disruptions to local livelihoods, noting livestock deaths linked to miners’ plastic waste and chemicals. “Residents rely on livestock, but ingested plastics and toxins are causing losses,” he explained. Authorities further discovered illegal electricity tapping from a community transformer, exacerbating power shortages in the area.

Atanga clarified the government’s stance: “The NDC administration supports regulated mining but opposes practices that harm the environment and public well-being.” The operation aligns with national efforts to curb galamsey, which has destroyed ecosystems and water sources across Ghana. Similar crackdowns have occurred in Ashanti and Western regions, though enforcement challenges persist.