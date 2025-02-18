Upper East Minister Pushes for Comprehensive Tourism Strategy to Unlock Region’s Potential

Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Donatus Akamugri Atanga, has urged the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to adopt a holistic approach to showcasing the region’s diverse attractions, arguing that a fragmented focus risks leaving its vast potential untapped.

The call came during a meeting with the Upper East Regional Director of the GTA, Wisdom Ahadzi, where the minister outlined a vision to transform the area into a premier tourism destination.

“Investors have varied interests. Some may be drawn to the Tongo Rocks, others to the historic slave camps or the mystical Tongo shrines,” Hon. Akamugri explained. “By presenting a comprehensive portfolio, we give them options to align with their passions and resources. Focusing on a single site limits our appeal.”

The minister’s directive underscores a broader strategy to diversify the region’s tourism offerings. He encouraged the GTA to venture beyond well-known landmarks and explore lesser-known communities for hidden gems. “Every district has something unique to offer. Identifying and developing these sites can create new revenue streams and spur local development,” he added.

Hon. Akamugri also emphasized the critical role of collaboration between the GTA and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs). He pledged to facilitate stronger partnerships once Municipal and District Chief Executives are appointed, ensuring tourism becomes a shared priority across all levels of governance.

Transportation infrastructure emerged as another key pillar of the minister’s vision. He highlighted the transformative impact an airport could have on the region’s tourism sector, linking improved connectivity to increased visitor numbers and economic growth. “An airport would not only make the Upper East more accessible but also signal to investors that we’re serious about becoming a tourism hub,” he said.

The minister’s appeal aligns with the government’s broader agenda to leverage tourism as a catalyst for economic transformation. The Upper East Region, with its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and historical sites, has long been underutilized as a tourism destination. By adopting a holistic approach, officials hope to attract both domestic and international investors while creating jobs and boosting local economies.

For now, the ball is in the GTA’s court. As Wisdom Ahadzi and his team work to compile a comprehensive tourism proposal, the region’s residents await the promise of a brighter future—one where their cultural and natural treasures are not just preserved but celebrated as engines of growth.

The minister’s message is clear: The Upper East Region is open for business, and its tourism potential is ready to be unlocked. The question is whether stakeholders can seize the moment and turn this vision into reality.