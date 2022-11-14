Upper East NDC retains longest serving NEC member

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the incumbent Upper East Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been retained, making him the longest serving regional executive of the party across the country.

It also makes him the longest serving member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC since 1998.

He polled 300 votes to beat his only competitor Mr Thomas Anyagri Abiola who had 186 votes in the just ended regional delegate conference held at the main campus of the Bolgatanga Technical University, Sumbrungu, a suburb of the Bolgatanga Municipality.

“Dean of Secretaries”, as affectionately called by his colleague secretaries across the country, Mr Akamugri held the position of the regional secretary of the party for 24 years running.

Before becoming the Regional Secretary in 1998, the astute politician was elected Deputy Regional Youth Organiser in 1993.

In 1994, he became the Acting Regional Youth Organiser before winning the election in 1995 to become the substantive Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC.

He played a critical role in the party’s victories in 1996, when it won all eight parliamentary seats and in 2008, eight out of 12 constituencies and in 2012, 12 out of 15 parliamentary seats in the region.

Mr Akamugri told the Ghana News Agency that it was commitment, discipline and resolve for the growth and development of the party that made delegates to continue to trust him and added that the party was poised to win back power in 2024.

He thanked the delegates for the continued confidence reposed in him and appealed to the party members to remain resolute in their work and urged Ghanaians to support the NDC to rescue the economy and relief the vulnerable of hardships.

Five incumbent executives went unopposed.

They are Alhaji Abdulai Mumuni Bolnaba, Chairman, Ms Ophelia Atoklo, Deputy Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Mutawakilu Yasdanan, Organiser, Mr Fidelis Aguwine Adagwine Treasurer and Ms Monica Teni Anachinaba, Deputy Treasurer.

However, Mr Abubakari Atongo Salifu and Mr Issaka Haruna beat four other contestants to secure the first and second Regional Vice Chairmanship position while Mr John Assibi Nyaaba, incumbent Deputy Regional Organiser beat Mr Muntari Amidu to retain his seat.

For the Women Organiser position, Madam Fawziatu Quidad Yakubu was elected ahead of incumbent Madam Rihanatu Haruna while Madam Mariama Anatia Musah and Madam Grace Nkaw Awini were elected first and second Deputy Regional Women Organisers respectively after beating two other contestants.

Mr Abraham Azumah Lambon, the incumbent Regional Youth Organiser beat competition from two other aspirants to be retained while Mr Joseph Apuakasi and Mr Samari Samson Eliasu were elected first and second deputy regional youth organisers respectively.

Mr Jonathan Abellalah Salifu beat the incumbent communication officer, Mr Saeed Ahmed Tijani, to take the position.

Mr Benjamin Atuasi was elected deputy regional communication officer after beating two contestants while Mr Salifu Alukuba was also elected the regional Zongo caucus coordinator.