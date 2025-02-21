Upper East RCC Denies Minister’s Involvement in Convoy Crash, Confirms Minor Injuries

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has firmly dismissed widespread media reports claiming Regional Minister Donatus Akamugri Atanga was involved in a vehicle accident en route to Bawku, clarifying that the official was unharmed and continued his duties uninterrupted.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, involved three vehicles from the minister’s convoy but did not affect Atanga’s own transport, according to an official statement released by the RCC.

Details emerging from the RCC reveal that the collision was triggered when a dispatch rider leading the convoy swerved abruptly to avoid a flock of sheep crossing the road. The sudden maneuver caused a chain reaction, with a police pickup, a fire service vehicle, and a Regional House of Chiefs pickup colliding. Two police officers sustained minor injuries in the crash—one treated and discharged immediately, while the other remained under brief medical observation as a precaution.

Despite the disruption, Atanga proceeded with his scheduled engagements, meeting with Zug-Raan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II in Bawku before advancing to the Nabdam District for discussions with local paramount chiefs. The RCC emphasized the minister’s commitment to his itinerary, stating, “Hon. Atanga is safe, in good health, and fully focused on his responsibilities to the region.”

The council’s swift rebuttal follows sensationalized reports by some media outlets, including Onua TV, which initially suggested the minister’s direct involvement. The RCC criticized the misinformation, urging journalists to prioritize accuracy, particularly in situations involving public officials’ safety.

The incident has reignited discussions about the risks associated with official travel in Ghana’s northern regions, where livestock on roads remain a persistent hazard. Meanwhile, the minister’s uninterrupted schedule underscores efforts to maintain stability in Bawku, a area historically fraught with communal tensions.

As the RCC moves to quell public concern, the episode serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between transparent reporting and the potential consequences of unverified claims. For now, the focus shifts back to Atanga’s regional agenda—a test of resilience amid both physical and political roadblocks.