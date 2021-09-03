Upper East Region records new lambs under RFJs

The Upper East Region has recorded a total of 671 survived lambs from 978 under the government’s flagship programme , Rearing for Food and Jobs in two years.

The progeny culminated from 2000 small ruminants constituting 200 rams and 1800 ewes, distributed to five districts; Nabdam , Kassena Nankana West , Bongo district ,Bawku West districts and the Kassena Nankana Municipality in 2019.

Analysis of the programme was made at a recent Agricultural Joint Sector Review in Bolgatanga.

Sixteen males and 32 female young ones were recorded in Kassena Nankana West, nine males ,twenty -three recorded in Kassena Nankana Municipality and 18 males and 47 females in Bawku West District.

Meanwhile a total of One hundred and forty-five (145)of the young lambs were passed on to 41 new beneficiaries.

Mr Joshua Diedong who made a presentation of the performance of the agricultural sector indicated that a total of 882 parent stock died from various conditions between 2019 and 2021 while 1,118 survived out of the total number distributed with current surviving stock of 1,789.

Ms Esther Agumah, Livestock officer who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on criteria for the passing on of the progeny to beneficiaries indicated that the 145 already given out were six months old and by the guidelines set of the programme.

She said the process of passing on of other 526 lambs that were currently with the beneficiaries would be done when they are six months.

Ms Agumah explained that mortality rates were due to poor care by beneficiaries and cautioned farmers to contact veterinary officers allocated in the districts for services to prevent incidences of death.