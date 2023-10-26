Driver to serve 2 years in prison for stealing bags of cement

The Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old driver, Evans Adom, alias Shatta Walle, to two years imprisonment for stealing five bags of cement valued at GH¢355.00.

Adom pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was put before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 13 this year.

After a full trial, the convict was found guilty of the charge and sentenced.

Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati told the court that the complainant was a businessman and the convict, a driver.

He said on September 10, 2023, the complainant left some bags of cement in front of his shop covered with black robber tarpaulin at Hohoe Lorry main station and went home.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the following day at about 0030 hours, the convict went and stole three bags of complainant’ s cement and hid them under some tables at the lorry station with the intention of selling them during the day.

He said on the same day at about 0130 hours, a witness in the case and some of his boys arrested the convict who was seen relocating the three stolen cement bags and made a complaint at the police station.

Chief Inspector Aziati said at about 0800 hours, the witness informed the complainant of the theft and upon checks, it was detected that five bags were stolen.

He said the complainant came to the police station and identified the three bags of cement as his property.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict admitted stealing the three bags of cement from the complainant’s shop.