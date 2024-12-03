Upper East Region Sets Record with 100% Voter Turnout in Special Voting Exercise

The Nabdam constituency in Ghana’s Upper East Region has achieved a remarkable milestone in voter participation, recording a perfect 100% turnout during the Electoral Commission’s (EC) special voting exercise.

All 108 registered special voters cast their ballots, a flawless outcome attributed to the EC’s careful planning, operational transparency, and the smooth functioning of the Biometric Verification Devices (BVD).

This rare achievement has set a new standard for democratic engagement and serves as an inspiring example for other constituencies. Across the broader Upper East Region, voter enthusiasm remained high, with an overall turnout of 87.36%. Out of 7,012 registered voters, 6,126 exercised their right to vote, reflecting the region’s strong commitment to the electoral process.

Several constituencies in the region reported impressive turnout figures, underscoring the success of the EC’s efforts. Garu led with a 94.03% turnout, followed by Binduri at 91.77% and Bolgatanga East at 91.64%. In Bolgatanga Central, 83.96% of voters participated, while both Chiana Paga and Zebilla saw turnout rates exceeding 83%.

The EC commended the peaceful voting atmosphere across all 15 constituencies in the region. In Builsa North and South, turnout rates of 89.42% and 91.14%, respectively, were paired with praise for the orderly and calm voting procedures.

Despite these successes, Bawku Central recorded the lowest turnout at 77%. However, the EC stressed that voting in the area remained peaceful, marking a significant achievement in a constituency known for its history of electoral tensions.

William Obeng Adarkwa, the Upper East Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and discipline shown by stakeholders throughout the exercise. Notably, 3,611 men and 2,515 women participated in the special voting, further highlighting the inclusivity of the process.

As Ghana prepares for the general elections, the Upper East Region’s stellar performance in the special voting exercise offers a promising indication of the potential for a smooth and transparent electoral process nationwide.