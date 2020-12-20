The Upper East Region has won the history project contest organised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) as part of activities to mark its 60th Anniversary celebrations.

The Association tasked its Regional executives in all former 10 Regions to constitute five-member Committees to write a comprehensive history of the GRNMA backed with 10 minutes video documentary on its events for awards.

The Upper East Region subsequently formed their Committee with Mr Kombian Bisianin as Chairman, Mr Francis Wuni, Secretary, while Mr Stephen Adombire, Mr Bukari Kamal and Mr Godfred Aaneamenga Polkuu as members.

The purpose of the competition was to enable the 60year old GRNMA to have its history properly documented for future reference and to inform future generations about the chronicle of events since the formation of the Association in 1960.

The Region was awarded Gh₵ 40, 000.00 and a plaque for its “Dedication, commitment and excellent contribution of knowledge towards the development of a comprehensive history for the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association.”

Speaking at the dinner and awards night in Accra, Professor Lydia Aziato, the Chairperson for the Panel of Judges for the History Project Contest said a six-member Committee was commissioned on September 17 this year to vet the works of the Regions.

“When we were constituted, these Regional representatives submitted their work, two Regions did not submit videos, Upper West and Central Regions. We went on a retreat to read all the submissions and then we scored them.”

She said the Regions were scored based on the comprehension of the history, accuracy of information and how they were able to reference their sources of information, clarity and voice over of their videos, and whether they adhered to the time duration.

“We also looked at the pictures, how clear they were and how they were able to caption them. After that we found the average of the scores that individual assessors gave, and so the best six Regions were invited for an oral presentation on their work.

“Where there were gaps, we asked them to clarify and that was also scored. At the end, we added the average score of the oral presentation and the work they submitted plus the video and the best three came out,” the Professor disclosed.

The Eastern and Northern Regions were each awarded Gh₵30, 000.00 and Gh₵20, 000.00 for the second and third positions.

The Secretary to the five-member Committee of the Upper East Region in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to God for the award, and congratulated members of the Committee and leadership of the Regional GRNMA for the support and confidence reposed in them.

“In fact history has repeated itself, because in 1993, we won the essay competition. In the Association’s 50th Anniversary celebration we won again, and we have taken this 60th Anniversary award too. We are so excited as a Committee, and Region at large.

“This simply means that when it comes to essay competition in the GRNMA, the Upper East Region stands tall among all the Regions. Going into the competition, our motto was simple, either we are the best, or among the best,” he said.

Mr Thomas Lambon, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the GRNMA who described the Association in the Region as the the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) who emerged winners in the recent National Science and Maths quiz, was grateful to God for the award.

He thanked the Committee for their excellent work and dedicated the award to all hardworking members of the GRNMA in the Region, and called for unity among all nurses and midwives, stressing “Unity is Strength.”