Upper East Regional Dialysis Centre Faces Closure Due to Delayed Payments from NHIA

The Upper East Regional Dialysis Centre is facing the risk of closure following delayed payments from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), which could have dire consequences for patients in critical need of dialysis treatment.

The centre, a crucial lifeline for individuals suffering from renal diseases, has been providing free dialysis services under the NHIA’s “Free Dialysis” treatment programme, which was launched in December 2024. The programme, part of the previous government’s initiative to support those battling renal diseases, was initially announced by the NHIA’s then-Chief Executive, Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa, on 26 November 2024.

During the announcement, Dr. Da-Costa highlighted that between GHC20 million to GHC57 million would be required to sustain the programme across 40 health facilities nationwide, including the Upper East Regional Hospital. Despite the promises made, recent reports indicate that the hospital has had to charge renal patients for dialysis sessions due to the lack of clear communication and delayed reimbursements from the NHIA.

Dr. Emmanuel Akatibo, the coordinator of the renal centre, explained the difficulties the facility has faced since the programme’s rollout. “When the news came that they were going to provide free dialysis under health insurance, we were unaware of how it would work. We were just trying to find our feet,” he said. Dr. Akatibo added that communication from the NHIA was vague, leaving hospital management to make decisions based on limited information.

With the NHIA’s reimbursements not materializing and supplies running low, the hospital was forced to ask patients to pay for dialysis sessions to continue operations. This decision sparked public outrage, as it contradicted the promise of free dialysis services. However, following the backlash, the hospital reversed its stance, resuming the free dialysis sessions under the NHIS.

The Upper East Regional Dialysis Centre, which officially opened in June 2024 after a successful crowdfunding initiative led by Dr. Akatibo, had been established with the support of individuals and organizations like the Asaase Foundation. This initiative raised both funds and essential equipment to ensure the facility could provide much-needed care to local patients.

However, with the delayed payments and unresolved communication issues from the NHIA, the centre’s sustainability is now in jeopardy. Despite the challenges, Dr. Akatibo remains hopeful that the authorities will address the facility’s concerns and provide the necessary resources to continue offering dialysis services to vulnerable patients in the region. The future of the dialysis centre hinges on prompt action from the NHIA to ensure that reimbursements and support reach the facility without further delays.