Upper East Regional Hospital staff get-together to ease off stress

Staff of the Gynaecological Unit of the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga have organised a get-together to socialise and ease off stress from their routine busy work schedule.

The party attracted top management members of the hospital, Doctors, various Unit Heads, leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) among other health professionals in the facility.

The get-together also offered staff the opportunity to relax and display their dancing skills to different genres of music, interact with top management members, and rejuvenate to serve their patients better.

Madam Naa-na Ayisha Moro, the Unit Manager, said staff had work tediously throughout the year 2022 with less time to socialise.

She said “The nature of our work as nurses and midwives keeps us busy, and we hardly get the time to socialise among ourselves.

“So this is an opportunity for us to socialise, relax and have refreshed minds and renewed energies to continuously serve our patients with high sense of professionalism,” she added.

The Unit Manager expressed gratitude to Mr Zakariah Yakubu, the Head of Administration of the hospital, Madam Catherine Anyoka, Matron, and other management members for supporting the programme.

Madam Moro further thanked staff of the Unit for their selfless and dedicated service to patient care in spite of all challenges, and appreciated the collaborative efforts between Unit Heads of the hospital which culminated into quality service delivery in the facility over the years.

Dr Samuel Aborah, the Clinical Coordinator of the Hospital commended staff of the Unit for the initiative to organise the get-together, and thanked them for the diligent service delivery over the years.

He urged them to continue to exhibit high standards of professionalism devoid of lackadaisical attitudes which affected health service delivery.

Mr Thomas Lambon, Chairman of the Regional chapter of the GRNMA called for unity and respect among staff of the entire hospital, and admonished them to put aside their differences and work together to achieve a common goal.