Upper Manya Krobo MP Donates Food Items To Muslims

Source: Martin Kwame Henyo

The member of parliament for the Upper Manya Krobo constituency, Hon. Bismark Tetteh Nyarko donated some food items to the Muslim community in his constituency.

The items include six bags of granulated sugar, 24 packets of milk, and a large quantity of packets of tea.

Hon Bismark Tetteh Nyarko said, “It is good to assist the Muslim community in this period of fast. Apart from fasting for your spiritual purity, you must also remember Ghana for a peaceful election and for Allah to choose a better leadership for the nation through the National Democratic Congress party in the 2024 general elections.”

Chief Osmanu, head of the Zongo communities in the Upper Manya Krobo constituency, received the items on behalf of three Zongo Communities in the Upper Manya Krobo.

After receiving the items, Chief Osmanu was so grateful to the MP.

According to Chief Osmanu, the legislator has not been relenting on his efforts to assist them with donations during their fast over the years.

“We have not forgotten the large quantities of cement and cash you donated to us to undertake projects within the three Zongo communities. We shall surely reward you in the upcoming election so you can do more for us” he promised.

The entire Constituency Executive Members, led by the Chairman, Alhaji Moro Yakubu Hankuri