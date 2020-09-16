Volta River Authority(VRA) through NEDCO has also sent some relief items to the flood victims in the Upper East Region.

The items which include bags of rice, oil, tins of milk, Milo among other items were presented by Mr. Osman Ayuba, Managing Director of NEDCO on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority Engineer Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa.

The Upper East Regional Minister Hon. Tangoba Abayege received the items on behalf of NADMO.

VRA is the Government Agency responsible for the generation of electricity in Ghana and implementing Agency for the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Hydro and Irrigation Dam with Solar facility in both Upper East and North East Regions of Ghana.

Source: Boadi Dickson