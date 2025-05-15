Upper West Akim DCE Pledges Focus on Healthcare, Community Development on Thank You Tour

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper West Akim, Hon. Rebecca Chissah, has outlined her plans to prioritize healthcare and infrastructure development in the district, as she embarked on a thank-you tour alongside the Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Emmanuel Kwasi Drah.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, which kicked off at Maame Dede, Hon. Chissah expressed her commitment to addressing the healthcare challenges faced by local communities.

“So far, a lot is being done to address the issues surrounding the School Feeding Program, and I believe very soon it will be structured so that my people can benefit,” she stated.

She emphasized that her primary focus now is on healthcare, noting that a healthy population is key to the district’s overall development.

“From next week, I will go around and see where there are such problems so I can find solutions. I will not only focus on Internally Generated Funds (IGF) projects but will liaise with community leaders to identify where there are problems so we can work on them,” she added.

Responding to concerns about her leadership, the DCE noted that effective leadership is about wisdom and capability, not size.

“I don’t think being a leader is based on your size but wisdom and capability. This district is large, and the people know that I am capable of performing,” she remarked.

Hon. Chissah also addressed concerns about the Kotoku factory, describing it as a private venture but assuring residents that discussions are ongoing to ensure the factory resumes operations as part of broader efforts to boost local employment.

MP’s Commitment to Infrastructure

Hon. Emmanuel Kwasi Drah, the MP for Upper West Akim, also highlighted his commitment to resolving land disputes and improving local infrastructure, including roads and healthcare facilities.

“Since the DCE will be working closely with the traditional authorities, we will ensure a day is set for them to meet the chiefs and traditional leaders as well,” he said.

He added that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government remains committed to the District Roads Improvement Project (DRIP) and the construction of CHPS Compounds to enhance healthcare delivery in the district.

The thank-you tour was aimed at expressing gratitude to the people of Upper West Akim for their continued support and to assure them of ongoing and future development projects.