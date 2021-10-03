Upper West Akim District Assembly Members elect PM after over a year

The Upper West Akim District Assembly had successfully elected Mr. Kofi Yasino, Assembly Member for Kow Abbam Electoral Area, as the Presiding Member (PM) for the district after two consecutive attempts in 2020 to elect a PM failed.

He secured 34 ‘yes’ votes of the 38 Assembly Members present at an election conducted by officials of the District Electoral Commission led by Ms. Felicia Avarade, the District Officer at Adieso, the District Capital.

He was sworn into office by Mr. Mohammed Abass Abukakari, Asamankese District Magistrate, who led him to take the oath of office, allegiance and secrecy.

In his maiden address, Mr. Yasino thanked his colleagues for giving him their mandate to spearhead the affairs of the Assembly and assured that he will not disappoint them for the confidence and trust reposed in him.

He further expressed his commitment to work with all the relevant stakeholders, especially the traditional leaders, staff of the Assembly and the District Chief Executive to speed up development of the district.

Mr. Fredrick Adom Obeng, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, the immediate past MP, Mr. Derick Oheneba Bekoe and the representative of Osaberema Oduro, Chief of the Area, earlier in their speeches advised the members to let the development of the Area be their top-most priority to elect a leader for them to collectively work to better the lot of the people living in the area.

The election, also attracted a large crowd including some supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress who applauded the Assembly for electing the PM.

They expressed the hope that the Members will team up with the PM and the DCE to work to propel the wheels of development of the District.