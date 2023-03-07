Upper West Akim District calls for improvement of BECE performance

Mr. Eugene Sackey, Upper West Akim District Chief Executive has called on stakeholders in the education sector to contribute their quota to help reverse the falling academic performance in schools in the district.

He said the Assembly supported the district education directorate to roll out a few interventions aimed at improving performance in Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the district.

“Information available with us indicate that students’ performance in the BECE in the district is still not the best and with regard, this must be the concern of all and sundry”, he stated.

Mr Sackey made the call in an address he delivered at the 66th Independence parade at Adieso, the District Capital on the theme “Our Unity; Our Strength; Our Purpose” which had school children, students and several organisations mounting a parade with the Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School Regimental Band in attendance.

According to him, there was an increasing demand to galvanize support to help consolidate the gains made so far and this could be achieved in and understanding, good leadership, prudent economic management, and rule of law.

He informed the gathering that the district had not been left oft out of the implementation of achievable policies including investing in education, addressing graduate unemployment, and improving roads networks which were still on going,

“The government will ensure that the free SHS continues despite issues pertaining to the country’s economic setbacks,” he assured, encouraging the youth to take advantage of that policy and concentrate on their education.

Mr Sackey announced that the government had set up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Schools which was going to be a new normal for the country’s education system.

He explained that STEM students were expected to develop key skills including problem solving, creativity, critical analysis, teamwork, independent thinking, initiative, communication, and digital literacy to serve as the foundation to succeed in school and beyond.

Currently, 75 percent of jobs in the fastest growing industries required workers with STEM skills and in this regard, he called on the students, particularly females to embrace it wholeheartedly.

“Let us cultivate the habit of patriotism, discipline, and unity of purpose among the youth to create a generational wealth of good citizen who love one another, he added.

Osabarima Asare Oduro II, paramount chief of the area who chaired the occasion, stated that he was impressed with the performance by the schools and the attendance a cross section of the society.

As part of the celebration the Assembly awarded the best WASSCE female with laptop and an undisclosed amount to encourage others to take STEM education and other students who excelled in the BECE in the district were also honoured.

Among the Personalities at the event were Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the area, Assembly members, Security agencies, Heads of Department and Market women.