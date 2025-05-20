Upper West Akim District Launches World Hypertension Day 2025 with Mass Screening Campaign

The Upper West Akim District has officially launched its commemoration of World Hypertension Day 2025, marking the occasion with a district-wide mass blood pressure screening campaign aimed at tackling the growing burden of hypertension.

The event, held on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the District Assembly Conference Hall in Adeiso, brought together key health leaders, government officials, and community stakeholders to raise awareness about the dangers of hypertension.

Hon. Rebecca Chissah, the District Chief Executive, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action in combating hypertension, often dubbed the “silent killer.” She highlighted that the district aims to screen at least 3,053 residents by the end of May as part of the global “Measure 1 Million” campaign.

“The fight against hypertension is not one that can be won by the health sector alone. It requires the collective effort of communities, schools, churches, and media outlets,” she said, urging residents to participate actively in the screening.

Dr. Ziblim Adam Kasule, the District Director of Health Services, reinforced this message in his welcome address, stressing the importance of early detection and management of high blood pressure. He cited alarming statistics, noting that one in three adults in Ghana has hypertension, yet many are unaware of their condition.

“Today, we are not just observing another health day—we are responding to a global health crisis. Hypertension is a leading cause of heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure, and it requires a unified response to curb its impact,” Dr. Kasule stated.

The district’s campaign will extend beyond health facilities to marketplaces, workplaces, schools, churches, and other community locations, with health education and awareness drives, local radio broadcasts, and advocacy visits to traditional authorities.

Both leaders called on residents to adopt healthier lifestyles, including reducing salt and fatty food intake, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol, and staying physically active, to reduce their risk of hypertension and related complications.

As the campaign kicks off, the district’s health teams are set to work tirelessly over the next two weeks, aiming to make a lasting impact on public health in Upper West Akim.