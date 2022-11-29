Upper West Akim: Medical practitioner wins 2022 over all best farmer award

The Upper West Akim District has honoured 14 farmers for their remarkable work in Agri-business and farming with Dr Samuel Hodor Mensah, a medical practitioner and the Chief Executive Officer of Sahmen Glory Company, emerging the overall best farmer

The ceremony at Mepom to commemorate the 38th farmers’ Day in the district, was on the theme, “Accelerating Agriculture Development through Value Addition.”

It brought together people in the district, which included farmers, traditional rulers, and Assembly members.

For his award, Dr Mensah he received a certificate, tricycle (aboboyaa), knapsack sprayer, machetes, watering cans, wax prints, and wellington boots.

Sahmen Glory Company, is an integrated farm located at Mepom, that deals in the cultivation of coconut in large quantities for fresh coconut, processing some into other products including copra, coconut oils (hot pressed and cold pressed) .

The winner is also into livestock and poultry, cassava, maize, and many other farming produce on 162 acres of land.

With its long standing experience in best farming practices, the Company offers services in Agricultural Consultancy and Plantation Management, provide business and technical advice as well as support farmers on small medium plantation management.

The 1st Runner-up went to Mrs Diany Nartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of T and Q farms.

She received a Certificate, refrigerator, knapsack sprayer, machetes, wax prints, and Wellington boots as her reward.

Other best farmers awarded were, crop, vegetable, physically challenged, Rice , Non-Traditional, Youth, Plantation and Maize farmers.

Enterprising farmer, Farmer-based organization and best worker were all awarded.

Mr Eugene Sackey, Upper West Akim District Chief Executive (DCE), addressing the gathering, commended the gallant farmers for their timeless hard work, which continuously fed the country and expressed the hope that they will continue to work harder for improved productivity and food security.

He stated that with the hard work of Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, the Region has been chosen to host this year’s National Farmers’ Day at Koforidua from November 28 to December 2, 2022.

The DCE expressed appreciation to the government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for his great contribution towards the improvement of the agriculture sector in the country.

According to him, Agriculture Development through value addition placed enhancement to produce before reaching the final consumer, saying, the current economic crises had taught the country to be self-sufficient and as a district, they must also try their possible best to improve their agricultural production and add more value to their produce to place themselves as high earning zone.

“Placing value on our produce contributes massively to our economic growth and gives us numerous advantages which include, increasing sales by creating product diversity, providing opportunities for other groups or sectors to create income, providing an outlet for other creative talents, increasing profitability and making use of excess produce,’ he stated.

He announced that the Agriculture Department had been able to school 2,359 farmers including 436 females to adopt good agriculture practices, innovation and new technology in crop and animal production.

He expressed the hope that there would be increased adoption of climate smart and relevant environmental management practices to reduce the effect of climate change to ensure increase in productivity.

The Assembly ensured the distribution of Palm Oil Seedlings to 84,000 farmers and in addition, 4,350 coconuts seedlings were also distributed to 242 male and 31 female farmers in the district.

“It is sad to note that sand winning activities had discouraged most farming activities in the district, this we are dealing it with ruthlessly as an assembly, but we would require the support and co-operation of Nanaanom and all stakeholders to be able to ensure sustainable sand winning,” he noted.

He reminded his constituents that the COVID-19 was not yet gone and so they should always observe the laid down protocols and avail themselves to be vaccinated to help protect themselves from contracting disease.