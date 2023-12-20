Upper West Akim NPP Office Locked; Prospective Aspirants Prevented From Picking Forms

The Upper West Akim Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been put under lock and key preventing prospective candidates who have expressed interest in contesting the party primary from picking nomination forms.

As at 8 O’clock am this morning, the office has been locked even though the party sets today for aspirants to pick their nomination forms.

Information gathered on the grounds, is that it is an attempt by the leadership of the party in the constituency to prevent other people from picking forms thereby giving the sitting MP, Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom to contest unopposed.

This indeed, has been their plan for the past two months until the National Leadership of the party allegedly cancelled the decision to allow Frederick Obeng Adom to go unopposed.

However, people including delegates have begun to ask questions as to why the Regional and Constituency Chairmen of the party are bent on seeing their plot through.

The two Chairmen, Jeff Konadu Addo -Eastern Regional Chairman and Nana Adai Obuobi-Upper West Akim constituency Chairman, are believed to have met to discuss possible means by which they can help the current MP contest the primaries without going through any contest.

But, some Polling Station executives who got wind of this plan kicked against it and made it clear that should that happens, the New Patriotic Party is heading for doom, hence they called on the National leadership to allow all who pick forms to contest, are allowed to contest without disqualification and whoever is elected will be given all the support towards winning the 2024 election.

They are of the view that the MP, Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom has lost his relevance in the constituency and for that matter, forcing him on the people would not help the party.

Hon. Eugene Kwabena Sackey took to their platform and dropped a voice message by the instruction of the Eastern Regional Chairman, asking them not to allow anybody to contest Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom.

This information, the DCE claimed was received from the Regional Chairman, who also claimed he had the instruction from the National Leadership not to allow a contest.

Meanwhile, they averred that they are ready to vote against the party should the two chairmen go ahead with their ill intention and coerce the party members in the constituency to agree on making Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom an unopposed candidate for 2024.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Eastern Regional NPP Secretary, he admitted that the party office in the constituency is locked because of the decision to allow the current MP to contest unopposed.