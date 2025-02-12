Upper West Akim Roots For William Agbalenyo As DCE

The residents and National Democratic Congress (NDC) party faithful of Upper West Akim District Assembly are unanimously urging President John Mahama to nominate Mr. William Agbalenyo as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

They describe Mr. Agbalenyo as a selfless leader who embodies integrity, commitment, and accountability.

According to a statement obtained by MyGhanaMedia.com, Mr. Agbalenyo is devoted to the welfare of the people and guided by a sense of duty, understanding that his role is not about personal gain but about serving others with dedication and compassion.

As a businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Mr. Agbalenyo has demonstrated his ability to create innovative solutions, take calculated risks, and prioritize the needs of others. His leadership style is characterized by a people-centered approach, focusing on the well-being of his community, rather than just pursuing profits.

The NDC party faithful believe that Mr. Agbalenyo’s unique blend of business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and philanthropic heart makes him an ideal candidate for the DCE position. They are confident that he will bring about positive change and development to the Upper West Akim Constituency.

“William Agbalenyo is a shining example of what it means to be a true public servant,” said a local resident. “He has always put the needs of others before his own, and we believe he will do the same as our DCE.”

The call for Mr. Agbalenyo’s nomination has been met with widespread support from the communities in the District Assembly, with many citing his exceptional leadership qualities, vision, and commitment to the development of Upper West Akim.

As the NDC prepares for the upcoming local government appointment, the party faithful are optimistic that Mr. Agbalenyo’s nomination will give them a strong edge in the constituency ahead of the 2028 general elections