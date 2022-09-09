Upper West Minister inspects ongoing projects

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has embarked on a working visit to inspect some ongoing projects, including the agenda 111 projects in some districts in the region.

The districts include the Wa West, Wa East, Dafiama-Bussie-Isa, Lambussie, and Sissala West Districts.

As part of the visit, Dr. Salih made a courtesy call to the chiefs and the people and reassured them of his commitment to the development of the region.

He expressed satisfaction with the work done by the contractors, especially on the Agenda 111 projects so far, and said about 45 per cent of work had been done on some of the projects.

He, however, called on some of the contractors to double their efforts and speed up work on the projects for the timely completion of the projects.

He also interacted with the staff of the Funsi and Dafiama Bussie Isa District Assemblies and urged them to put up their best at work for the development of the districts.

The Minister further tasked the District Chief Executives (DCEs) and District Coordinating Directors (DCDs) to report staff of the assemblies who exhibited indifferent attitudes to work to the appropriate institutions for the necessary action to be taken against them.

Dr. Salih urged the DCEs and DCDs to introduce award packages for staff in order to encourage hard work in the districts.

At the Funsi Senior High School (SHS), the Minister interacted with the headmaster and staff of the school.

Mr Suleman Dramani, the Headmaster of the school, expressed profound gratitude to the Regional Minister for his visit and appealed for support to surmount some key challenges the school was facing.

He mentioned inadequate accommodation for staff and students, two uncompleted structures, lack of fence wall, and lack of a vehicle for the headmaster as some challenges facing the school.

He, therefore, called on the government, philanthropists, individuals, and organisations to come to their aid.

In his entourage were some District Chief Executives and some executives of the New Patriotic Party.