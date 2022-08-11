Upper West Minister inspects Sissala road projects

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has inspected progress of work on some roads and bridges constructed by the military in the Sissala East and West districts.

Dr Salih undertook the inspection as part of his quarterly tour to assess the progress of ongoing development projects across the districts in the region.

Speaking to the media after the inspection of works on some bridges in Kassana, Kandia and Jeffissi in the Sissala East Municipality and Sissalla West District, Dr Salih said, the works were progressive, adding that, “We visited Kassana, Kandia and Jeffissi where 60 per cent of the bridge connecting Jeffissi to Gwollu is done”.

He commended the military for the commitment and speed of work on the road and bridges as well as their sacrifices in safeguarding the region against the penetration of extremist groups.

“Government as way of fighting extremist elements put up these measures to safeguard the country, we know, in trying to penetrate into the country, the extremist elements would try to win the heart and souls of our people, hence, government is ensuring they are not able to cross over into our country by working on bridges and roads and providing social services to the people” he said.

He said government was committed to working on all the roads in the region and appealed to the citizenry to be patient.

Captain Gideon Jerry, the Commanding Officer of the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, said the increasing security situation within the West Africa Sub region was and continuous to pose a significant threat to the country, especially along the Northern borders.

He said the National Security therefore initiated and tasked the Ghana Army for the execution of some social intervention projects in bridges, reshaping and spot improvement of gravel roads and the construction of 30 boreholes.

He said the Ghana-Burkina Faso border was about seven kilometers from the Kassana bridge and the poor state of development in some of the communities also poses human security challenge with the tendency for subversive elements to infiltrating and coerce citizens for terrorist activities.

He anticipated that by the middle of September, works on both jeffissi and the kassana bridges would have been completed, adding that, within the first phase of the project, ten boreholes would be drilled in Nadowli Kaleo, ten in Wichau and another ten in the Sissala West District.

The chiefs of Kassana, Kandia and Jeffissi, speaking separately during the Regional Minister’s tour commended the government for the intervention and support.

Kuoro Bamula Basinjia, Divisional Chief of Kandia, however, appealed for the extension of telecommunication services to the area.

Kuoro Yussif Suleman Penkul IV, the Chief of Jeffissi assured the military of their continuous support to ensure the completion of the bridge and appealed for the roads to be tarred.