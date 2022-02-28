 Upper West Minister petitioned to improve infrastructure of universities

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has been petitioned to take the necessary steps to improve the infrastructural base of the two universities in the region.

The Upper West Regional Youth Parliament, which petitioned the Minister, observed that some projects at the SD-Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, for instance, had virtually been abandoned.

It, however, acknowledged the progress of work on the construction of the Hall of Residence at the University, which was at an appreciable level of completion, through the Minister’s efforts.

The petition urged the Minister to abrogate the contracts of non-performing contractors and award same to those who could execute the projects as well as influence the construction of staff bungallows for the University.

On the Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University, the petitioners reminded the Minister of the infrastructural deficit at the University, which included students’ hostel, staff accommodation, faculty buildings, and ongoing internal road constructions.

“We also want to bring to your attention that the delay in running degree programmes making it the only technical university in the country not running degree programmes is affecting enrollment,” parts of the petition read.

“We also want to remind you of the abandoned affordable housing project. We will be more than glad to see work resume on that project,” it said.

The petition identified the delay in completing the multipurpose Youth Resource Centre in the region as a source of worry to the Youth Parliament and appealed to the Minister to ensure the project was completed and put to use.

Other areas of concern were the deforestation and rampant bush burning in the region, posing serious threats to the vegetative cover.