Upper West NRSA outlines strategies to reduce road crashes in 2022

Mr Kwame Owusu Abrokwa, the Upper West Regional Acting Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), said there are measures in place to help reduce road crashes, injuries and deaths (C.I.Ds) in the region in 2022.

The measures include intensified sensitisation on road safety precautions and strict enforcement of the road safety regulations in partnership with other stakeholders such as the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and traditional authorities.

Mr Abrokwa said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa to share some road safety tips with the public and the steps the Authority was taking to reduce road carnage in 2022.

“We are going to make sure we continue to promote the best practices for them to stay alive and to stay alive means you have to do things that will not cause crashes and deaths,” he explained.

He said in 2021, 54 people, comprising 44 males and 10 females, lost their lives in road accidents.

This was the same as the number of people who died in 2020 through road accidents, which was made up of 49 males and five females.

He explained that 194 cases of road crashes were recorded within 2021, involving 282 vehicles – 71 private vehicles, 42 commercial vehicles, 169 motorbikes, and 24 pedestrian knockdowns, which was a minimal increase in the 186 cases recorded in 2020.

According to the Regional NRSA Boss, most of the road crashes that were recorded in the region were avoidable if the necessary precautions were taken.

“We are also introducing the logs system. We have log books that when you (drivers) are going you have to indicate the time you started, the time you stopped and the time you got there so that we will be able to check you on the way,” Mr Abrokwa explained.

He expressed hope that they would get all transport operators to use the logbooks hence they were involving the vulgarizers, Highway Authority, and the transport companies in the fight against road crashes in the region.

Mr Abrokwa urged road users to observe road safety regulations such as wearing crash helmets, wearing seat belts and observing the speed limit and road signs.

He identified destructive driving or riding such as making phone calls or chatting while driving or riding, as one of the causes of road crashes and urged the motorists to concentrate at all times while on the road.