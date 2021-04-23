Presiding Members (PMs) of 10 out of the 11 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper West Region have congratulated Dr Hafiz Bin Salih on his re-appointment as the substantive Regional Minister.

“We the PMs are so glad to have you as our Regional Minister”, they said whilst acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the development of the region.

Mr Sumaila Doho, the Dean of the PMs, congratulated the Regional Minister on his re-appointment when he led his colleagues to pay a courtesy call on him at his office.

“One of the remarkable achievements is your efforts in facilitating the conversion of the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) into a fully-fledged University now known as the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) and Dr Hilla Limann Technical University”.

These institutions according to Mr Doho have not only undoubtedly closed the era of risky travels to and from other parts of the country to access tertiary training, but also opened the intellectual doors wider for the citizens of the region to pursue their career goals.

He said the absence of a PM for the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Assembly was affecting the business of the Assembly and appealed to the Regional Minister to help address the challenge, which he said would inure to the benefit of the district and the region at large.

The PMs also presented a citation to the Regional Minister.