Mr Sumaila Doho, the Dean of the PMs and colleagues in a pose with Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, UWR Minister
Mr Sumaila Doho, the Dean of the PMs and colleagues in a pose with Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, UWR Minister

Presiding Members (PMs) of 10 out of the 11 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper West Region have congratulated Dr Hafiz Bin Salih on his re-appointment as the substantive Regional Minister.

“We the PMs are so glad to have you as our Regional Minister”, they said whilst acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the development of the region.

Mr Sumaila Doho, the Dean of the PMs, congratulated the Regional Minister on his re-appointment when he led his colleagues to pay a courtesy call on him at his office.

“One of the remarkable achievements is your efforts in facilitating the conversion of the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) into a fully-fledged University now known as the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) and Dr Hilla Limann Technical University”.

These institutions according to Mr Doho have not only undoubtedly closed the era of risky travels to and from other parts of the country to access tertiary training, but also opened the intellectual doors wider for the citizens of the region to pursue their career goals.

He said the absence of a PM for the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Assembly was affecting the business of the Assembly and appealed to the Regional Minister to help address the challenge, which he said would inure to the benefit of the district and the region at large.

The PMs also presented a citation to the Regional Minister.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePNC commends President for gender equality
Next articleTema Newtown Assembly Members cry out for water
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here