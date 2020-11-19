The Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Thursday opened a book of condolence in honour of the late former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The Book of Condolence, placed at the conference room of the RCC was first signed by the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, his Deputy, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, and the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) members.

Others include the Municipal and District Chief Executives, former government appointees, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors/Regional Heads of Departments and leadership of Political Parties in the Region.

On Friday, Traditional Authorities, Religious Leaders and the General public are expected to sign the book. Signing by the general public would continue on Monday.

“You created the Upper West Region in January 1983. For this reason, you will remain in the thoughts of the people of the Upper West Region. Rest in peace Flt. Lt. Rawlings”, Dr Bin Salih wrote.

Speaking to the media after signing the book, the Regional Minister noted that the late Rawlings was the Former President of the country, but for them in the Upper West Region, he occupied an important place in their history because he created the region.

“So we owe it a duty to mourn and bid him farewell as he join his maker for eternal rest,” he said.

“I’m the 31st Regional Minister of the Region. If he had not created the Region, I probably would not have gotten the opportunity to become a Regional Minister,” Dr Bin Salih said.

“The people of this Region will continue to pray for him to find a peaceful rest in the bosom of the Lord,” he said.