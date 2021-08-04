Upper West Region records five new cases of COVID-19

Five more new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Upper West Region according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Out of the five cases, four are from Wa Municipality, with the remaining one coming from the Lambussie District.

Mr John Maakpe, the Regional Health Promotion Officer and Head of the COVID-19 Risk Communication Team in the region disclosed this to the media on Wednesday.

“We are doing contact tracing and collecting samples for testing purposes”, he said.

Mr Maakpe added that the region now had a testing site at the Wa Municipal Hospital, which made it much easier for them to do testing.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region currently stands at 503 with five active cases and 19 deaths since 2020.