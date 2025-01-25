Upper West Region Sees Reduction in Road Crashes, Injuries and Deaths, Despite Slight Increase in Fatalities

The Upper West Regional branch of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has reported a notable reduction in road crashes, injuries, and fatalities in 2024.

According to Regional Director Mohammed Abdul-Samad, the number of reported cases dropped by 20 percent, from 123 in 2023 to 113 in 2024. This decrease reflects significant progress in improving road safety in the region.

In a press briefing held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Mr. Abdul-Samad highlighted that the number of vehicles involved in crashes also saw a reduction, falling from 224 in 2023 to 178 in 2024, a 20.5 percent decrease. This overall decline is attributed to the joint efforts of various departments working together to address road safety issues.

However, despite the positive trend, there was a slight increase in fatal cases, which rose from 33 in 2023 to 35 in 2024, marking a 6 percent increase. This uptick in fatalities, though small, remains a concern for authorities.

On a more positive note, the number of serious injuries fell significantly, from 70 in 2023 to 50 in 2024. Minor injuries also decreased from 40 in 2023 to 26 in 2024. Additionally, the number of fatalities declined by 13.6 percent, from 44 deaths in 2023 to 38 in 2024.

The NRSA also reported a reduction in pedestrian knockdowns, which dropped by 26.6 percent, from 15 in 2023 to 11 in 2024. Furthermore, the number of injured persons decreased significantly by 27.8 percent, from 183 in 2023 to 132 in 2024.

Mr. Abdul-Samad attributed most of the road incidents to negligence, particularly the use of mobile phones by drivers and riders. While celebrating the achievements made in reducing the overall number of crashes and injuries, he acknowledged that the small increase in fatal accidents must be addressed with continued vigilance and concerted efforts.

The NRSA’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety in the Upper West region are proving effective, but there is still work to be done to ensure further reductions in fatalities and road-related injuries.