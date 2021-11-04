Upper West Region to host three major events in November

The Upper West Region is expected to host three major national events in November 2021.

They include the Plenary Assembly of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, the National Cathedral Fund Raising launch and the 2021 Northern Ghana Development Summit.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, announced this at a press briefing in Wa on Wednesday.

He said the Plenary Assembly of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference would take place at the Saint Andrew’s Cathedral Parish from 5th to 13th November 2021 and would be attended by 30 active and retired Archbishops and Bishops.

Dr Bin Salih said the National Cathedral Fund Raising launch and the 2021 Northern Ghana Development Summit would also take place on Tuesday, 16th November 2021 at the Rev. Paul Adu Methodist Church hall and 24th to 26th November 2021 at the Royal Cosy Hills -Jirapa respectively.

“As deeply religious people, the National Cathedral provides a historic opportunity to put God at the Centre of our nation’s affairs and serves as a symbol of our eternal and continuing gratitude to Him for the favours that He continues to bestow on our nation,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to people of the region to attend the launch and contribute to support the construction of the national cathedral.

On the Northern Development Summit, the Regional Minister said it would bring together stakeholders, including development partners, state actors, civil society groups, NGOs, investors and private sector players.

Dr Bin Salih said the summit aimed to provide an opportunity for dialogue, build consensus among stakeholders on the development priorities of Northern Ghana and lay foundations for join-up efforts and partnerships around strategies for addressing development priorities.

He said these national events have the capacity of showcasing the investment potentials of the Upper West Region, adding that it was their collective responsibility as stakeholders in the region to ensure that these important events were successful.

The Regional Minister urged the media to publicise the events to attract the needed investors to the region.