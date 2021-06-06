The Upper West Regional Department of the Parks and Gardens (P&G) is to plant and nurture one thousand trees in two years under the grand agenda of the Parks and Gardens to plant one million trees nationwide in two years.

The department would plant 500 trees in each year (2021 and 2022) as part of efforts to restore the lost vegetative cover.

This was disclosed at the launch of the World Environment Day (WED) commemoration in Wa on the theme: “Ecosystem Restoration”.

Some trees were planted at the Regional Hospital to symbolise the commencement of the planting of the first 500 trees.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf at the launch, said the theme for the event was timely as restoring the ecosystem would help protect the environment and improve human lives.

“It is expected that these trees planted and nurtured will grow to increase the vegetative cover of the country, reduce global warming and restore the ecosystem.

“Let us all support this initiative by planting and nurturing trees in our houses, churches, schools, hospitals, along the roads and recreational centres”, he said.

Dr. Salih also urged the public to protect and preserve the existing tees and expressed worry about the rampant logging of trees for commercial charcoal production and lumber, which had led to the adverse climatic conditions currently experienced in the country.

The Regional Minister said the tree planting project was an avenue to intensify the advocacy against tree felling in the region for commercial charcoal production and other purposes.

He reminded the people of the ban on rosewood harvesting and exporting, and appealed to traditional authorities to support the government in its restoration agenda through the tree planting project by planting and nurturing trees.

Mr Peter Maala, the Regional Coordinating Director, who represented the Regional Minister at the launch, remarked that there was the need for the Department of Urban Roads to collaborate with the P&G to plant ornamental plants along principal streets in Wa to make it befit its status as regional capital.

Mr Washiw Medjidah, the Upper West Regional Landscape Designer for the P&G, noted that a total of 70 trees would be planted at the Regional Hospital while the remaining 430 trees would be planted in other areas including educational intuitions.

He observed that some individuals were felling trees to erect stores and for other business purposes without approval from the appropriate quarters, and urged all and sundry to report persons engaged in such acts for the necessary action to be taken.