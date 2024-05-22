Upper West Region Welcomes Advanced Medical Waste Treatment Facility

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia has commissioned a state-of-the-art medical waste treatment facility in Kperisi, near Wa.

This facility, capable of processing over 500 kg of medical waste per day, represents a significant advancement in the region’s waste management capabilities.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by a distinguished delegation including Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of State Ambrose Dery, Former Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, and the Upper West and East Regional Ministers Hon. Stephen Yakubu and Hon. Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih.

In the inaugural address, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of this facility in ensuring safe and effective medical waste disposal. He praised the collaborative efforts between the government and the Jospong Group of Companies, led by Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, in revolutionizing Ghana’s waste management sector.

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, highlighted the dedication of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has been instrumental in promoting waste management infrastructure across the country.

“The President’s vision has materialized with the completion 10 Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants (IRECOPs) and seven Medical Waste Plants including the new facility in Wa,” he mentioned.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, appreciated all stakeholders, including government officials, traditional leaders, local contractors, and international partners like Komptech GmbH and Ecosteryl for their enduring partnership over the period.

He reiterated the collaborative effort required to achieve these milestones and thanked everyone for their unwavering support and dedication.

Ing. Senam Tengey, General Manager of Medical Waste Limited, a member of the Jospong Group, detailed the advanced treatment processes used at the plant.

“The facility employs modern mechanical and biological treatment mechanisms to dispose of hazardous medical waste safely, a digital platform has been implemented allowing healthcare facilities to request waste pickups via phone, ensuring efficient and timely service”, he explained.

Ing. Tengey said the facility will engage several youths as a means of job creation and open up development in the Upper West Region especially the Kperisi community among others.

Ms. Sophie Malu, West Africa Area Sales Manager of Ecosteryl, Zoomlion’s major partner in medical waste management infrastructure, commended Zoomlion’s commitment to creating a healthier and more sustainable future.

She emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in environmental protection and highlighted Ecosteryl’s long-standing partnership with Zoomlion.

Reflecting on the achievements, Ms. Malu quoted Kahlil Gibran: “One may not reach the dawn save by the path of the night,” underscoring the resilience and dedication required to overcome challenges in waste management.

She praised Zoomlion’s efforts in enhancing the quality of life and fostering an eco-friendly future.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Mr. Stephen Yakubu, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Zoomlion for their continued efforts to improve the lives of Ghanaians, particularly in the Upper West Region.

He highlighted the facility’s potential for eco-tourism and its contribution to research and job creation.

Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, emphasized the project’s role in providing sustainable employment for local communities and thanked the landowners for their support.

The new plant which is a combination of recycling and composting, a medical waste plant, a wastewater treatment plant, a research and tourism hub, and a waste recovery center is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with 300 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs locally according to the waste entrepreneur.

Cumulatively, he said the ten facilities will create over 10,000 jobs in the plastics recycling and organic fertilizer sectors.

Additionally, the plants will serve as research and training centers for academic institutions such as the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SD-UBDS) and various technical and educational colleges.