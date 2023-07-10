Upper West Regional Youth Parliament pays courtesy call on Wa Naa

The Upper West Regional Youth Parliament has paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Wa Naa, Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV at the Wa Naa’s palace.

The visit was to officially introduce the 12th Parliament and the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament in general, to the Overlord and ask his blessing upon the Youth Parliament.

It was also to cement the relationship between the Youth Parliament and the Traditional Council as partners in development.

The delegation was led by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. James Baba Anabiga in whose company was: Hon. Rashida Gbolo, Second Deputy Speaker; Hon. Marizuk Sidik, Majority Leader; Hon. Charles Dery, Minority Leader; Hon. Aminu Ibrahim, Deputy Majority Leader; and Hon. Ida Alira Adiyone, a member.

In his interactions, the Speaker said the visit became necessary to let the Overlord and the Traditional Council know firsthand what the Youth Parliament represents and its activities in the region.

He added that the Youth Parliament was also before the high chief of the land to seek his blessing and wise counsel in the performance of its duties.

He reiterated that the Youth Parliament was a non-partisan, non-denominational and non-tribal youth advocacy group that operates under the umbrella of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and mimics the National Parliament in operational procedure.

Speaking on some of the key activities the Youth Parliament had undertaken in the region in its 12 years of existence, Hon. Sidik, on the leave of the Speaker, said the Youth Parliament influenced the construction of the Wa Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre which was currently under construction and neared completion.

He added that the Youth Parliament had also embarked on advocacy campaigns across various sectors of development including infrastructure, health, education, environmental and road safety in the region.

On recent events, the Majority Leader cited the conduction of research into the situation of adolescent sexual and reproductive health (ASRH) in the Wa East District whose findings sparked a lot of conversations and interventions around ASRH not only in Wa East but across the region.

He also mentioned the research it conducted following the serial killings in Wa to informed stakeholders of necessary actions to take to arrest the situation.

On his part, the Overlord, HRM Naa Pelpuo IV expressed his appreciation to the Youth Parliament for the thoughtfulness to visit the palace and the works it has been doing to promote development in the region.

He advised the Youth Parliament to build cordial relationship with the Upper West Parliamentary caucus in the National Parliament to create opportunities for mentorships and collaborations towards pursuing the Upper West collective development agenda.

He also advised the Youth Parliament to seek partnerships with other like-minded organizations to deepen its advocacy and public accountability impacts.

The Overlord admonished the youth to design tailored interventions at curbing social vices especially among children in the municipality to help them grow into responsible adults.