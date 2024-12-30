UPSA Denies Receiving Legal Writ in Rashid Ibrahim Case, Upholds Planned Activities

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has clarified that it has not been formally served with any writ or legal document related to the ongoing matter involving Rashid Ibrahim.

In a letter dated December 27, 2024, signed by Registrar Lorraine B. Gyan, the university refuted claims circulating in the media that it had been issued with legal correspondence.

The statement emphasized that the university’s planned investiture ceremony remained unaffected, as no interlocutory injunction had been filed against UPSA. According to the letter, which was addressed to the university’s chancellor, the institution’s legal team informed the Chancellor during a recent Council meeting that the university would proceed with its scheduled activities in the absence of a legitimate court order.

The Registrar further assured that despite the media reports and public speculation surrounding the issue, UPSA remained steadfast in its commitment to uphold its operational integrity and adhere to due legal processes.

As of the publication of this report, Rashid Ibrahim or his legal representatives have not issued a response to the university’s statement, leaving the matter unresolved.