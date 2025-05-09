UPSA Inaugurates New Police Station to Boost Campus and Community Security

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has inaugurated a police station on its campus as part of efforts to strengthen security for students, staff and the surrounding community. An initiative by the alumni of the school, spearheaded by the Global Alumni President, Francis Dadzie.

The police station, which was inaugurated last Tuesday comprises a space management office, a CID office, exhibit room, offices for station officers and DOVVSU, separate male and female cells, a cell lobby, a kitchenette, washrooms for both staff and visitors. There is also a dedicated space for generator.

Construction works for the police station began on August 1, 2023, with a projected completion date of June 8, 2024. However, due to some delay, it was fully completed on February 6 this year.

Assurance of commendation

Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Interior Minister, spoke at the opening ceremony and praised the UPSA for its dedication to security and foresight. He praised the university’s partnership with the Ghana Police Service, calling the effort evidence of the government’s dedication to improving policing and public safety.

“The opening of this police station will promote greater community involvement in addition to operational efficiency.” In order to address security concerns, he asked the police officers stationed there to make good use of the facilities and interact with the community in a proactive manner.

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak stressed that the government was still committed to providing security agencies all the tools they need to carry out their responsibilities.

He also called on the university community to support the police through collaboration and information-sharing.

Appreciation

Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, the Vice Chancellor of UPSA, thanked the Ministry for the Interior, the Ghana Police Service, and other stakeholders for their assistance in making the project a reality. “We are celebrating a shared commitment, a partnership between academia and law enforcement to promote safety, security, and community well-being, not just opening a police station,” he stated.

According to Professor Mawutor, the building is a state-of-the-art police station that can serve the university as well as the surrounding towns. There is more to this police station than just a structure. For the UPSA and the communities around it, it serves as a ray of hope, security, and tranquilly.

I want to reassure you on behalf of the UPSA Council Chairman and Chancellor that our involvement doesn’t stop here. The Vice-Chancellor said, “We are dedicated to providing the necessary logistics and resources to ensure the effective and sustainable operation of this police post.”