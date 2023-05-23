UPSA joins the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council as a strategic partner

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have become a strategic partner to join the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) network following the visit to Ghana by Mr. Lord Swire, the Deputy Chair of CWEIC.

The gesture seeks to foster new strategic alliance and international collaboration as well as afford UPSA the opportunity to forge symbolic relationship that will create opportunities for students and faculties to leverage on academic disciplines.

CWEIC is a commercial not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trades and investment within the 56 Commonwealth member nations with a network of more than 130 strategic partners which includes Commonwealth governments, businesses, multilateral institutions and academia.

Consequently, CWEIC have built a reputation as a trusted intermediary and provides invaluable connections between businesses and governments as well as strategic partners looking to collaborate with one another.

According to Lord Swire, CWEIC have put in place fervent preparations to welcome the University as the latest strategic partner adding that the remarkable expansion of the institution serves as evidence of the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Abednego Okoe Amartey’s commitment to specialise education for the development of professional services.

According to him, the collaboration brings to bear essential support to businesses and organisations, enabling them to operate effectively and efficiently and as such plays also a significant role in the growth and development of Commonwealth trade and investment.

It is against these background that the Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA will represent the University on the CWEIC Global Advisory Council.

Professor Amartey joined UPSA sixteen (16) years ago and became Vice-Chancellor in 2017 and under his tenure, the university has grown exponentially in infrastructure and reputation. Student population has grown from 11,500 to 20,240 with an over 50% rise in academic offerings as his exemplary leadership has been recognised with several awards.

UPSA is very excited to become a strategic partner of CWEIC, he said and however pointed out that as a progressive university that wants its graduates to become the most targeted by top employers and its faculty, the leading resource for the transfer of knowledge to industry.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is a top tier public institution that provides higher education in both academic and professional business disciplines in Ghana with over 50 years of experience. UPSA has achieved the reputation as the oldest Ghanaian human resource development institution in professional accountancy and management with many of its alumni in key leadership positions in Ghana and abroad.

Report by Ben LARYEA