The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has launched a one-year student-watchdog initiative, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on Campus.

The initiative Dubbed “UPSA COVID-19 Ambassadors” has a total of 100 Ambassadors inducted into office by Professor Charles Barnor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UPSA.

The membership is made up of five students from each level/year group of each programme in the University. They have been equipped through training, skills, tools and appropriate, identifiable attire to influence their peers.

Prof Barnor said the UPSA COVID-19 Ambassadors initiative was aimed at empowering students through peer education on enhanced preventive protocols, symptoms, key messages and actions.

He said the growing number of students, staff and faculty and construction workers on the campus called for a deliberate action on the part of University Management to institute measures to contain COVID-19 pandemic to ensure people on the campus were well protected.

He said the UPSA COVID-19 Ambassadors was launched to ensure they mobilize their fellow students to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He urged students, staff and faculty to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols – handwashing with soap under running water, use of hand sanitizers, wearing face masks and physical distancing.

“We cannot have a successful semester or academic calendar without getting the students involved in the strategies that we have designed to ensure the COVID-19 would not escalate on our campus,” the Pro-Vice Chancellor stated.

“Never take anybody around you for granted, see all persons around you as potential carriers (of COVID-19), so that you take the necessary measurements.”

Prof Barnor appealed to the ambassadors to do their work courteously and successfully.

“This is a big privilege that has been given to you and I hope you will not abuse it.”

He said the University would give UPSA COVID-19 Ambassadors certificates for their volunteerism.

Dr Raymond Dziwornu, Dean Faculty of Accounting and Finance, UPSA, said the COVID-19 pandemic was not likely to end soon and efforts should be made to stop the spread of the disease.

“Management of UPSA is doing all that it can to prevent the spread of the virus. We are trying our best to avoid recording any case on Campus. We have come out with certain scenarios and strategies to deal with it,” he stated.

“Let us keep the fight against COVID-19, though it will be difficult a battle to fight, if we fight together, it is one we can win.”

Dr Fidelis Quansah, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, UPSA, advised the COVID-19 Ambassadors to set good examples for those they were going out there to educate.

Dr Bernard Dornoo, the Director Medical Services, UPSA, said the little things that people ignore, could expose them to the virus and urged everyone to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Dr Baffour Addo of the UPSA Medical Services Directorate said most COVID-19 treatment facilities within Accra and Tema were full.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to protect themselves against the disease by observing the safety protocols.

Mrs Aba Lokko, Director, Public Affairs, UPSA, advised the UPSA COVID-19 Ambassadors not to be rude but to be courteous as they go out to remind their colleagues to wear masks, wash their hands and to observe social distancing.