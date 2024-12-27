UPSA Law School Dean Calls for Reform in Ghana’s Political Landscape

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, has made a compelling case for a transformation in Ghana’s political system.

In a recent post on his X page, Abotsi criticized the prevailing political practices in the country, highlighting the detrimental effects of exploitative politics that focus on voter frustrations for parochial party interests. He warned that such approaches, which often rely on catchy slogans rather than solid policies, ultimately fail to bring about meaningful progress.

Abotsi’s remarks come on the heels of the 2024 elections, which were marred by divisive politics and electoral promises not backed by substantive plans. In his post, he stated, “Ghana’s recent experience at governance shows that sloganeering politics not backed by blueprints fails! It further highlights the need for us to move past divisive politics aimed at exploiting voter frustrations for parochial party interests. Politically driven development is no development.”

The law school dean has long been a vocal critic of identity politics in Ghana, urging the electorate to look beyond ethnic affiliations and party loyalty when choosing leaders. Abotsi argues that the prevalence of identity-based voting has led to political non-performance, as parties rely on their entrenched support bases instead of focusing on delivering results. “Where parties know that their support is grounded in ethnicity, strongholds, and unflinching voter loyalty, they have zero incentive to perform,” he wrote. “Voters cannot support poor performance while complaining about it.”

Abotsi also called attention to the need for a broader shift in political culture, urging voters to embrace a more patriotic and performance-based approach to choosing their leaders. He warned that as long as identity politics dominate, Ghana’s democracy will continue to be a mere cycle of leadership changes without meaningful progress. “In the enterprise of statecraft, we the ‘choosers’ and the leaders chosen have repeatedly disappointed Ghana,” he added. “Until electors go beyond identity politics, and the elected become patriots, democracy will be nothing more than a 4-yearly change of batons for sharing the spoils.”

Further addressing the structural flaws in Ghana’s political system, Professor Abotsi called for a rethinking of the “winner-takes-all” approach, which he believes intensifies electoral defeat costs and perpetuates division. Under this system, candidates who do not win the election are excluded from political roles, regardless of the votes they received. Abotsi argues that this creates a highly charged and adversarial political environment, with severe consequences for both candidates and the nation.

“The cycle & psyche of ‘winner takes all’ increases the cost of electoral loss! It is the reason elections present deathly choices for candidates & followers. That threatens us all, and is the reason for a serious rethink of governance, nation-building & elections,” he stated.

Finally, Abotsi reflected on the powers vested in the presidency by the 1992 Constitution, noting that the framers intended for the president to be a wise, competent, and altruistic figure. However, he believes this assumption has proven to be a tragic miscalculation, given the fractious and self-interested nature of the political climate in Ghana.

As Ghana grapples with its political challenges, Professor Abotsi’s calls for a shift towards issue-based politics, inclusivity, and a more equitable governance structure offer an important vision for the country’s future.