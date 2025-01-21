UPSA Law School Dean Praises Haruna Iddrisu’s Performance During Vetting

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, the Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, has expressed strong support for Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister-designate for Education, following his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 20.

In a post on his X page, Prof. Abotsi lauded Iddrisu’s composure during the policy interrogations, emphasizing that his extensive ministerial experience would be crucial in leading a sector that requires strong leadership. “Hon. Haruna Iddrisu’s vetting today should inspire hope in a new dawn for educational policy!” Prof. Abotsi wrote. He added, “The nominee’s composure in the face of policy interrogations & his tested ministerial experience should come in handy in a sector in dire need of leadership!”

During his vetting, Mr. Iddrisu discussed several key points, including the government’s decision to refund the admission fees of first-year university students, which will not apply to medical students. He explained that the refund would be part of the President Mahama administration’s upcoming budget, with GHC 345 million allocated for the reimbursement of first-year students in “normal subject areas.” He clarified that medical students would not be included in this policy.

He further explained that this initiative would be a pilot program, with the potential for expansion depending on its success. “For President Mahama, this is a model to experiment with,” he stated. “We will look at it, how we fare as a country if it is possible to expand, then we expand it.”

The policy, which is outlined in President Mahama’s Youth Manifesto, promises to relieve financial pressures on students by implementing a “No Academic Fees” policy for level 100 students in public universities. The focus is on admission fees, as tuition is already covered for all students at public universities in Ghana. When asked whether this policy extends to Colleges of Education and Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges, Mr. Iddrisu clarified that the policy refers to public universities, specifically addressing admission fees.

The vetting process and Mr. Iddrisu’s responses have sparked optimism among many, including Prof. Abotsi, who believes that the new leadership could bring much-needed changes to Ghana’s educational system.