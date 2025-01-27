UPSA Law School Dean Welcomes Formation of National Economic Dialogue Planning Committee

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, has expressed his support for the establishment of the seven-member National Economic Dialogue (NED) Planning Committee, which has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement on X, Professor Abotsi emphasized the importance of moving beyond a politically-driven economy towards one that is enduring and resilient.

“The establishment of a team to plan the national economic dialogue is an important step to building an enduring economy beyond one driven by political pressures & factors! A beleaguered economy demands holistic & long-term thinking,” Professor Abotsi said, underscoring the need for sustainable economic planning.

The NED Planning Committee, chaired by Dr. Ishmael Yamson, includes distinguished members such as Dr. K.Y. Amoako, Professor John Gatsi, Mohammed Samara, Nelly Mireku, Anthony Sarpong, and Ernest De-Graft Egyir. The committee has been tasked with planning a National Economic Dialogue that will provide a platform for addressing Ghana’s pressing development challenges, focusing on policy trade-offs, and building consensus on the reforms needed to transform the economy.

The government has outlined three key objectives for the NED: communicating the true state of Ghana’s economy to stakeholders and the public, developing a homegrown fiscal consolidation programme to guide the national budget, and highlighting essential structural reforms and policy priorities for resetting the economy.

The committee’s mandate also includes submitting a detailed report within four weeks, which will involve setting the agenda for the dialogue, coordinating with experts to participate as speakers and panellists, managing logistics, facilitating sessions, documenting the proceedings, and designing a communications plan to promote the dialogue.

The creation of the NED is seen as a step towards ensuring more inclusive, high-growth, and resilient economic policies for Ghana, moving away from short-term political influence and fostering long-term strategic thinking.