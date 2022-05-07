UPSA Vice-Chancellor receives CEO of the Year (Education) Award

Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has been adjudged the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year (Education) in recognition of his stellar leadership at the University.

“At the UPSA, Prof Amartey continues to chart a bold and imaginative agenda for the accelerated growth and development of the university,” a statement issued by Mrs Aba Lokko, the Director of Public Affairs of the UPSA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Friday.

The Vice-Chancellor was among a group of leading CEOs honoured at the inaugural 2022 Ghana CEO Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

“Under his tenure, UPSA has witnessed meteoric improvements in key areas of infrastructure, teaching and learning, and our international standing,” Prof Charles Barnor, UPSA Pro-Vice-Chancellor, said.

“His focus on positioning UPSA as a leading university has resulted in a more than 50 per cent increase in our academic offerings, to include three PhD programmes.”

Prof Ernest Abotsi, the Dean of the UPSA Law School, said: “The award encapsulates what his leadership style represents — a commitment to excellence.”

The statement said the Vice-Chancellor was also honored by the students, where he received an award for his determination, focus, passion and ambition as a source of inspiration to all students.