CLEEN Foundation, Nigerians have expressed worry about the manner in which many Nigerians have abandoned the use of Facemasks and Physical Distancing as preventive measures in the fight against COVID-19.

The Foundation, also noted that the upsurge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Nigeria is alarming despite measures by the Government to contain its spread across the country.

This is attributed to the nonchalant attitudes of some citizens towards obeying and complying with the guidelines stipulated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). CLEEN Foundation, therefore, urged the NCDC and State Governments to introduce Anti-Body testing to reduce Stigmatisation.

Below is the full the report

1.0 Introduction

The upsurge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Nigeria is alarming despite measures by the Government to contain its spread across the country.

This is attributed to the nonchalant attitudes of some citizens towards obeying and complying with the guidelines stipulated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The relaxed enforcement of these guidelines by security agencies is one of the factors responsible for the increasing rates of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

As at Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 52,548 according to updates from the NCDC. The number of those discharged is 39, 257 and 1004 deaths recorded.

This development calls for concerted efforts both by the Government and citizens alike to play active roles and responsibilities to stop the spread of the virus. With our population and the current number of tests carried out, it is obvious that the real number of infection is under reported in Nigeria.

Our observers in different parts of the country reported that Nigerians have become tired with the non-pharmaceutical methods of preventing the spread of the virus through wearing of facemasks and adhering to physical and social distancing. It seems also that the stigma associated with the coronavirus, has made it difficult for citizens to go for testing unless it is by compulsion or they have become very ill. From the foregoing, it may be necessary for the government to complement the current testing procedure with anti-body testing which is progressive in nature and will overcome the stigma associated with testing positive to corona virus in Nigeria.

2.0 Methodology

Members of the Covid-19 Nigeria Security Support Group used a mixed method approach involving collection of primary and secondary data from reliable official sources of information and received a total of 13,353 primary data reports across the 774 LGAs across Nigeria disaggregated as follows:

• 7,646 reports on citizens’ compliance to government directives;

• 4,066 reports on conduct of security personnel enforcing government directives;

• 1,641 reports on human rights violations by security personnel enforcing government directives on the COVID-19 pandemic.

These reports have been forwarded to Government agencies including the National Human Rights Commission, the Police Service Commission, the Nigeria Police Force (Complaints Response Unit) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps.

3.0 Citizens’ Compliance with Government Directives

Reports and observations across the country indicate a general decline in citizens’ compliance with Government directives on COVID-19. Specifically, there is poor compliance to the dusk to dawn curfew, use of facemasks, physical distancing and restrictions on public gatherings. However, the number of those infected is increasing daily.

3. 1. Compliance with Dusk to Dawn Curfew

Reports from our observers across the six geo-political zones indicate a varied level of compliance by citizens to the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the Federal and respective state governments. Across the South East states, our observers reported that compliance to the 10:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew has been effective in some areas and ineffective in others. In Ebonyi state, due to the farming season, there is 10% compliance in areas such as Afikpo North, Ikwo, Ebonyi, Ishielu, Izzi and Abakaliki LGAs. However, in Ohaukwu LGA of the state, it was reported that citizens, especially motorcyclists (popularly called Okada riders) are forced to comply with the curfew to avoid being robbed by criminals who mainly target the Okada riders between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am. In Imo state, the compliance level remains very poor especially outside the state capital, as most citizens have gradually adjusted to their usual night relaxation outings and businesses. Reports from Abia state on the other hand, shows that while people living in rural communities stay indoors during the curfew hours, citizens living in the cities like Aba and Umuahia do not comply with the curfew directive.

Our observers in the South-South region recorded a partial level of compliance to the curfew directives. In Akwa Ibom state, there is no compliance to the directive as security agents allow defaulters to pay their way through. In Edo state, there is virtually no compliance to the curfew. In Cross River state, the curfew is partially adhered to especially within the Calabar Metropolis. The case is different in rural communities as citizens were seen still moving about during the curfew hours. It was gathered that some businesses were still operating long after the onset of curfew hours. Observations from Delta state indicated that the curfew directive is only effective in Asaba with low compliance in some towns across the state such as Warri, Effurun, Ughelli total disregard for the directive was observed in the rural and riverine areas of the state.

Generally, in the North Central, compliance to the dusk to dawn curfew has been partial. Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue states and the FCT reported low compliance as social activities like travelling, wake keeping, drinking bars, church services, motorists, etc were seen operating after curfew hours. However, in Niger state, the observers reported positive compliance with the curfew directive of 10:00 pm to 4:00 pm set by the state government across the LGAs with the exception of Minna town. Other LGAs which recorded low compliance include Chanchaga, Edati, Bosso and Shiroro where event centres and night clubs reportedly opened during the curfew hours. Kogi state is an exception as these directives are not applied in the state. This is a worrisome development and may be counter-productive to the measures adopted by other states to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the South West, observers reported low level of compliance with the dusk to dawn curfew in almost all the six states. Reports from our observers within the period particularly from Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti states showed that night crawlers were back on the major streets. This is made possible by law enforcement personnel who were seen compromising their duties by extorting money from the defaulters. There were reports that citizens were moving around during the curfew hours while some commuters disregarded the curfew directive with active connivance of security agents. In Lagos state, it was reported that the compliance is more visible on major roads within the metropolis. However, going into the interiors, the reverse is the case. In Ogun state, the state government lifted the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays from 14th August 2020. Before the lockdown was lifted, it was observed that on weekends, some people move around despite the state government’s directive. Reports from our observers in Osun and Oyo states, there has been low compliance to the dusk to dawn curfew and this is made possible by non-enforcement from the security agents.

Across the North West, residents in most parts were seen moving about their normal activities without any order to remain indoors. With the onset of the rainy season, farmers in some states within the region have become preoccupied with farming activities. In Kaduna state, there is dusk to dawn curfew which is still active from 8pm to 5am; however, enforcement and compliance are low. Most sit out joints across the state are still operational and attract a sizeable number of customers way after the 8:00 pm mark. In Zango Kataf LGA of the state, the dusk to dawn curfew imposed were as a result of the killings and insecurity in Southern Kaduna. This is not connected to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the North East, there is partial compliance to the curfew directives. Reports indicate that the poor compliance level is aided by security agents through extortion of defaulters.

3.2 Non-Compliance with the Use of Facemasks and Physical Distancing Guidelines.

In the South East region, compliance to the use of facemasks and physical distancing has been a huge challenge. This is further heightened by the relaxation of restrictions on markets across the states. Reports from our observers indicate that common places of low compliance include markets, ATM queues, N-Power registration centres, motor parks, restaurants, and bars. In Abia and Imo states, it was observed that transporters and commuters have reverted to the initial number of passengers they convey, in total disregard to state government’s directives on physical distancing. In Ebonyi state, reports from across these LGAs: Afikpo North, Ikwo, Ebonyi, Onicha and Ezza North indicated low compliance and non-compliance in areas like Ishielu, Ohaukwu and Ivo LGAs. However, reports across the five states indicated that physical distancing is observed in the sitting arrangements in most worship centres.

In South South, Nigeria, our volunteers in Akwa Ibom state observed a partial compliance by citizens to the ban on public gathering. However, gatherings such as seminars, workshops, weddings, burials do not hold in the state. These occasions supposedly take place if there will be compliance to the approved number of persons allowed to gather. In Cross River state, our observers reported that compliance by citizens to the ban on social and public gatherings were not adhered to. Most gatherings like weddings, burials and other social events were overcrowded with people without recourse to the pandemic in the state. However, most churches were seen strictly adhering to this guideline.

In the North Central region, our observers from Niger state reported that citizens do not make use of facemasks in public places. A typical observation showed that on market days at Shiroro, Wushishi and Lapai yam markets, traders and buyers were seen without any recourse to physical/social distancing or the use of facemasks. The six Area Councils in the FCT witnessed a low to moderate compliance in the use of facemasks and physical distancing guidelines. Our observers in Nasarawa state reported low compliance to the use of facemask and physical distancing. Citizens were reported to only use facemask when entering banks or heath facilities. In worship centres visited, some churches in Keffi, Karu and Obi LGAs have made the use of face mask compulsory for worshippers before entering church premises. This thus led to a positive compliance rate across the LGAs. Reports emanating from Plateau state showed disregard for the social distancing directives by citizens. Commercial vehicles including cars, buses and tricycles were reportedly overloaded in LGAs such as Jos North and Jos South despite the COVID-19 implementation strategy imposed by the state government reducing the number of commuters each vehicle is allowed to carry.

In the South West, apart from Lagos where a slight improvement was recorded in the use of facemasks, other states in the region have continued to record decline in the compliance rates on the use of facemasks and physical distancing guidelines. Reports across the states indicated that the use of facemask is visible in some public places such as some banks, hospitals/clinics, supermarkets/malls etc as against other public places like markets and streets. In Ekiti state, it was reported that the highest compliance level was observed in Ado LGA as against the other LGAs where hardly 30% of people complied with the use of facemasks. Furthermore, to reaffirm the state’s commitment to ensuring citizens make use of facemasks in public, the Ekiti state government in a recent announcement, issued directives to commence the arrest of citizens who fail to use facemasks in public places. The state has arrested and prosecuted not less than sixty (60) residents in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital for violating the regulation on the compulsory use of facemasks in the state. This is commendable and should be sustained by the state and emulated by other states in Nigeria. Sadly, there was a report of the deaths of three (3) persons at Ire, Oye LGA in connection with non-compliance on social gathering in the state and the annual Ogun festival. It was reported that despite directives from the King of Ire not to celebrate the festival, some youths defiled the instruction and went ahead with the celebration. The Police was drafted to the town to maintain law and other. At the end, 3 persons were reportedly killed. There has been claims and counter claims as to the responsibility for the deaths of the youths between the Police and the community.

In the North West, directives were issued by various state Governments on the use of facemasks and observance of physical distancing. However, these directives have been disregarded by most of the residents across the region. Very few persons were seen wearing facemasks. However, compliance to the use of facemasks and physical distancing applied when citizens visited banking halls, courts, and some other government and corporate establishments. Most banks enforced the use of facemasks to ensure people comply with the COVID-19 protocols. The Kaduna state government threatened to shut down business establishments that failed to comply with the government’s directives on COVID-19.

3.3 Ban on Public Gatherings and Citizens Compliance

Members of the Covid-19 Nigeria Security Support Group observed a decline in public compliance level to government directives on the ban on public gathering. About 72% of our observers reported public gatherings of more than 20 persons against government directives across the 36 states and FCT. Unfortunately, a majority of Nigerians live their lives as if there is no pandemic which calls for a serious concern on the part of government and other stakeholders.

Reports from our observers across the five South East states indicated low compliance. In Awka South LGA of Anambra state, it was reported that despite the increase in community transmission, citizens of the state flouted government directives regarding public gatherings and most times exceeded the official number stipulated by the Government. In Ukwa West LGA of Abia state, it was reported that during a recent burial ceremony, the attendees far exceeded the maximum of fifty persons stipulated by the state government. Few attendees were seen with their face masks. In Imo state, the reports from different LGAs showed that communities no longer adhere to the ban on public gatherings as citizens participated in burials and wedding ceremonies without adherence to the stipulated guidelines on public gathering.

In South South Nigeria, our volunteers in Akwa Ibom observed a partial compliance by citizens to the ban on public gathering. Citizens cannot hold seminars, workshops, weddings, burials in the state except within the approved limit of numbers of persons to gather. In Bayelsa and Cross River states, it was reported that there was practically no adherence to the ban on public gathering as burials, marriages, birthday parties and large football gatherings were observed in various LGAs in both states. Some churches however complied with the guideline on the number of worshippers per time.

In the FCT, North Central, public gatherings have almost become the new normal in the Abuja metropolis. Birthday parties, burials, wedding ceremonies and other social activities have become a constant norm. Observations from Benue state showed a heightened level of social gathering and events since the lockdown was eased. In Niger and Nasarawa states, people were reported to cluster at motor-parks, business premises, wedding celebrations and birthday parties etc especially in Bosso, Mokwa and Kontagora LGAs of Niger state and Toto, Lafia, Nasarawa and Akwanga LGAs of Nasarawa state respectively. Reports from LGAs within Plateau state showed that citizens were seen in clusters in public places including religious centres. In addition, large crowds were witnessed at burials, drinking spots, football fields, market and banking premises. Only a few persons complied with the precautionary directives.

In the South West, despite the ban on religious activities in some states in the region, some churches and mosques operated regularly until the ban was eventually lifted as earlier reported. In Odogbolu LGA of Ogun state, it was reported by our observer that burials, weddings and parties were still organized. In Ondo state, it was reported that there was an increase in social gatherings like burials, birthday parties, night vigils and related activities. In Ekiti state, bars and hotels have resumed full operation as reported by our observers. In Gbonyi LGA of the state, our observers reported the presence of residents at wedding ceremonies in excess of the required number of 20 persons. These persons did not observe social distancing. In Osun State, the ban on political, public, and any kind of gatherings under whatever guise remained in force. Worship centers also adhered strictly to the government’s directives guiding re-opening after the government lifted the ban on 3rd June 2020.

The states across the North East recorded gatherings in public places against government directives. Reports from our observers clearly stated that life has returned to normal in the states across the North East region. Citizens were seen gathering for parties, burials and recreational activities.

4.0 Reports on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

During the period under review, there was a spike in sexual and gender-based violence including rape and defilement of minors across the country. Our observers documented forty (40) cases across the six geopolitical zones. A breakdown includes South-South–Rivers state (8), Delta state (1), North Central–Nasarawa (2), Niger (1), Jos (1), Kogi (1), South-West–Ogun (3), Osun State (3), Ekiti (6), Ondo (1), South East–Enugu (3), Ebonyi (2), Anambra (1), Abia (1), North East–Yobe (2), Bauchi (5), Adamawa (1), North West–Kaduna (2) and Jigawa (3). In Ado LGA of Benue State, there are reports of rape and other sexual molestation of women and girls in the LGA by Herdsmen. This has severely impacted on their ability to go to the farms and other places of livelihood or move freely in the LGA. Some of these cases are currently undergoing investigation and prosecution by relevant law enforcement agencies while we call on the relevant authorities in Benue state as well as other states impacted by the menace to urgently address the rising cases of sexual and gender based violence. The victims and survivors of these crimes deserve justice. Accused persons found wanting should be made to face the full weight of the law to serve as a deterrent to other sex offenders.

5.0 Conduct of Security Personnel on Enforcement of Government Directives on Covid-19 Pandemic

It was generally observed that security personnel deployed to enforce public compliance on government directives on the spread of Covid-19 has remained of good conduct as reported by 55% of observers across the 774 local government areas in the country, 12% of our observers reported the conduct of the security personnel to be poor while 33% noted a fair conduct on the conduct of security personnel on Covid-19.

The South East region has recorded varying reports on the conduct of security personnel across the five states. In Abia state, there were reports of high-handedness and harassment by security agents including personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force and Abia state Covid-19 Taskforce mostly at checkpoints within the state. For example, on Monday July 6, 2020, a team of LGA Covid-19 task force officials assaulted a female roadside trader at Alaoji motor spare parts market, Asa-Nnentu for not paying the amount demanded from her. On July 8, 2020 a Police officer attached to Crunchies Fast Food Aba accidentally shot and killed an Abia state Revenue Taskforce member and a Bread seller. The incident happened while the officer was trying to settle a faceoff between a Driver of a Bread distribution vehicle owned by Crunches Fried Food and Abia state Revenue Agents. The Police Officer has been declared wanted by the state Police Command. Furthermore, our observer in Aba North LGA reported a case of torture of a citizen by an Army officer at Umuode in Ossioma LGA which was reported to personnel of the Nigerian Army in the state.

In the South South, reports from Rivers stated that officers of the Nigeria Police Force extorted money from commercial motorists and persons arrested for not using facemasks at different check points. In Akwa Ibom state, it was reported that security agents violated the rights of citizens while enforcing the Covid-19 guidelines. All arrests made were in total disregard for due process, the rights of the alleged suspects, and the directive by the Inspector General of Police that citizens should not be detained at the police stations unless on serious issues bordering on crimes and criminality. More worrisome, is the condition of awaiting trial inmates currently detained at various Police Stations as the Correctional Services Centres were yet to receive detainees.

In the North Central, reports from Niger State indicated that security personnel were observed along Chanchaga LGA road looking out for offenders with less interest in enforcing Covid-19 related instructions. In the FCT, however it was observed that the ratio of enforcement officers to citizens is disproportionate in achieving the desired results. In Nasarawa, Police Officers were seen roaming the streets during curfew to ensure citizens obey Federal Government directives. In Makurdi LGA of Benue state, members of the Nigeria Police Force were seen extorting monies from vehicles and okada riders at the Modern Market Junction. While in Mbaduku community in Vandeikya LGA of Benue state, security officials were seen educating citizens on the use of facemasks. This is commendable and should be encouraged. An observer noted that in Abaji Area Council in the FCT security personnel were collecting money from commercial drivers without checking their compliance to recommended sitting arrangements and the use of facemasks by commuters.

5.1 Human Rights Violations

In Imo state, it was reported that Police officers arrested and collected money from defaulters for not using facemasks within Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu in lieu of prosecution by Mobile Courts in the state. However, the Police Officers involved were not wearing facemasks while enforcing the directives. In addition, our observers reported that on Thursday July 9, 2020, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA that some personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces meted out corporal punishment (sitting on the bare floor and frog jumping) on some young men for not putting on facemasks. Reports from Anambra state indicated that security agents at Ocha brigade collect money from citizens who refuse to wear facemasks. The amounts range from N1000 to N2000 and in some instances, offenders are flogged in addition to the money collected from them.

In the North West, there were reports that a police officer in Katsina state, currently deployed at GRA police station division, tortured a 20-year suspect called Isma’il Dabai to death. The officer is currently undergoing investigation. Furthermore, unknown gunmen in Jigawa state recently shot dead a popular businessman, Magaji Muktar, and a vigilante member, Ibrahim Sule, during an attack on Garki LGA. In addition, a businessman, Yusuf Maifata, was kidnapped on his sickbed in the Ringim Local Government Area of the state. He reportedly died in captivity despite an alleged N5 million ransom payment. Furthermore, there were reported cases of attacks in Southern Kaduna which resulted in the deaths of citizens from that state. We call on the federal and state governments to investigate these killings and ensure those culpable are held accountable. A case was also reported in the state involving a teenage boy, Jibril Aliyu who was chained for two years by his father and foster mothers, in the Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. The boy was chained along with livestock and left to starve for the two years; feeding on animal fodder and sometimes on faeces as means of survival. The teenager’s father and the three foster mothers have been arrested and are currently under police custody for necessary investigation before prosecution.

In Zamfara state, there are reports from Bakura LGA area of the state where bandits have attacked the house of a former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Alh Bello Dan Kande Ganji in his residence in Ganji ward of Bakura LGA.

One person is said to have been killed with four persons kidnapped including his security personnel who is a Civil Defence officer. Sources revealed that the abducted persons were released at the cost of #4.5million naira.

In Nahuche ward of Bungudu LGA of the state, bandits attacked many shops in the town, looted the traders’ properties and killed one person during the incident.

In the North East, a United Nation helicopter was hit by bullets in an attack by ISWAP in Damasak, Borno State on Saturday 4th July 2020.

The helicopter was shot at and damaged as it approached Damasak and the pilot managed to fly back to Maiduguri. The UN suspended rotational flights for one week and engaged with government partners for new risk assessment.

The attack on the community resulted in the death of two civilians including a five-year-old child. In addition, on Wednesday July 29, suspected Boko Haram members attacked the convoy of Professor Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State near the town of Baga. After the incident, the Governor argued that soldiers and not Boko Haram attacked his convoy.

He further stated that the war against insurgency has been sabotaged by criminal elements in the armed forces benefiting from the insecurity in the region. The Nigerian Armed Forces is currently investigating the incident and we hope the report will be made public once the process is completed.

6.0 Gaps Identified by Observers

1. Stigmatisation of Covid-19 patients is making it difficult for people to go for testing and for positive patients refusing to go into isolation. Several citizens only go to the hospital or agree to be tested when they become very sick.

2. There is general apathy and lack of personal responsibility by several citizens to the health dangers posed by Covid-19 pandemic. This is contravention of government guidelines leading to rising infection cases.

3. There is lack of trust by some citizens regarding the accuracy of the NCDC daily reports of Covid-19 and realities on ground in different local governments and communities. Either the numbers are underreported or the testing capacity of the labs in the country is grossly inadequate to cater for the number of cases in Nigeria.

4. We have noted poor adherence to social/physical distancing in the markets, burial ceremonies and public transports. Most citizens use facemasks only when compelled or when there is no option and there is risk of sanction by security agents.

5. Though extra-judicial killings by security agents have reduced, there has been a spike in human rights violations and mass killings in different parts of the country by non-state actors as a result of the activities of bandits, insurgents and conflicts between farmers and herdsmen.

6. There is an increase in cases of extortion by security personnel regarding citizens’ non-compliance with the use of facemasks. However, some of the security operatives enforcing the guidelines do not wear facemasks.

7. There is weak implementation of mechanisms across North Central states by the various state governments to slow the spread of the virus through public mobilisation constant mass communication on the dangers of the virus.

8. There is sustained increase in sexual and gender based violence across the country. However, security agents have not done enough to fight sexual and gender based violence in Nigeria. For example, nearly all the Police formations visited in Ogun state by our observers have failed to enter the details of sex offenders on the register given to them by the Ogun State government. This may not be unconnected with the practice of settling sexual and gender based crimes at their Police station and treating the cases as domestic issues despite the heinous crime involved.

7.0 Recommendations

1. The Federal and state governments should complement the current testing process with massive anti-body testing to enable Nigerians know the extent of exposure of citizens to the coronavirus pandemic. Anti-body testing is progressive and not subject to undue stigmatisation currently hampering tracing, testing and isolation of infected persons.

2. State governments should continue to educate citizens with adequate information and sensitization programmes about the dangers of not complying with social/physical distancing rules.

3. There is need for the Federal and State Governments and key stakeholders to intensify efforts at sensitizing rural communities about the Covid-19 pandemic as many still believe it is an elitist disease that infects only the high-class of the society.

4. The Federal and State Governments should ensure massive community sensitization and awareness in light of the increase in Covid-19 community transmission and infections rates at the community level as Federal and State Government continue to ease the restrictions orders.

5. Security officers should focus on enforcement of the Covid-19 prevention guidelines rather than using the enforcement as legalized means of public extortion.

6. The National Human Rights Commission should make public the status of human rights abuses documented during Covid-19 pandemic on a regular basis.

7. Government agencies responsible for the investigation and prosecution of human rights abuses should ensure respect for the rights of accused persons and justice for victims of such abuses.

8. Law enforcement agents should be properly trained on the need to be civil in the performance of their duties and respect the human dignity of Nigerians so as to encourage citizens to comply effortlessly with government directives. There is need to re-train security personnel on their responsibility to enforce the directives on Covid-19 guidelines.

9. Government should consider improved welfare for the security personnel and taskforce teams deployed on Covid-19 assignments. In addition, health officials in the line of duty should be provided with adequate personal protective equipment and monetary compensation.

10. Security personnel found guilty of extorting citizens and violating human rights should be disciplined appropriately to serve as a deterrent to other erring officers.

11. As schools reopen for exit class examinations, adequate facilities should be put in place by various state governments, especially water and soap to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic across schools in Nigeria.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and heal our land

Signed by:

Signed by:

Executive Director,

CLEEN Foundation

2. Saviour Akpan Esq.

2. Saviour Akpan Esq.

Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, COVID-19 Nigeria Security Support Group

[And 36 additional state coordinators and organizational representatives]

