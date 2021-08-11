Upward African Women equips youth with entrepreneurial skills

Upward African Woman (UAW) a Non- Governmental Organization has trained scores of youth in entrepreneurial skills development to accelerate their chances of securing jobs.

The two-year intensive training programme was to equip them with significant employable skills to make them economically viable.

They were awarded Diploma Certificate.

Two of the beneficiaries Mr Bless Endurance Awadzi and Ms Charity Aburinya, commended UAW and 2nd Image International Skills College for equipping them with employable skills.

The beneficiaries expressed joy and appreciation to the NGO for the opportunity and promised to make good use of their skills. All the beneficiaries were given industrial machines and other equipment to aid them put the skills into effective use.

UAW had sponsored and trained brilliant but needy young women desiring to learn vocational training skills in fashion, beauty therapy, spa therapy and hairdressing in collaboration with 2nd Image International Skills College.

Mr Clint Boa-Amponsem, the Director of Administration at 2nd Image during the graduation of the 2021 beneficiaries, urged the participants to be focused and take advantage of the opportunities in the world and create jobs for themselves and others in the country.

“You have acquired a skill here but it doesn’t end here, you have to keep on learning everyday on the job, so you can keep up in this competitive industry,” he said.

Mr Boa-Amponsem advised the trainees to be role models and be successful in their endeavors which will motivate UAW to continue to empowering other women to be self- sufficient.