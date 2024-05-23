Urgent Call for Healthcare Protection Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

IAS, the International AIDS Society, expresses deep concern regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and urgently calls for the safeguarding of healthcare facilities and workers.

It emphasizes the critical need to rebuild destroyed facilities promptly to resume essential health services.

The destruction of healthcare facilities has left many communities, including those living with HIV, without vital healthcare services when they are most needed, resulting in devastating consequences for civilian populations.

This underscores the crucial link between health and human rights, a lesson learned from the HIV pandemic.

Respecting the sanctity of healthcare is paramount in Gaza and beyond to prevent worsening humanitarian situations and mitigate long-term public health repercussions. IAS extends its thoughts to all affected individuals in Gaza, Israel, and other conflict zones, standing in solidarity with frontline health workers and advocates who tirelessly strive to reduce the impact of conflict on the right to life and health.

The belief in our shared humanity must endure.